I loved the difficulty: the story of the Russians who conquered Hollywood
Russian Marianna Yarovskaya went to the USA back in the 90s and was enrolled in the prestigious University for directing. Thanks to his perseverance and hard work she got into the shortlist of the award “Oscar-2019” in the category “Best documentary”. About her difficult path to glory writes Lenta.Ru.
Hereinafter in the first person.
I was born and lived in Moscow. After graduating from the faculty of journalism began working as a freelance correspondent radio “Echo of Moscow”, and then on TV to do stories for the programs “news” and “Time” on the First channel and “recently” on NTV.
In the mid-90s, my father needed a complex heart operation. At the hospital we directly advised to go to Los Angeles and helped with the organization of the trip. I was one of his, and flew with him. In the end, all went well.
On arrival bearings in place. I must admit, I’ve always wanted to live in Europe, preferably in Paris — all Russian girls love Paris. And since in USA, in new York. But one friend brought me to the University of southern California and said that there is the oldest and most prestigious film school in the United States. She studied Robert Zemeckis and George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg, and never accepted, although he was trying to do three times. There is a huge competition, and to learn very expensive — more expensive than Harvard, because you have to pay for the equipment.
Then I liked the difficulty. Filed documents in this University and was accepted. In addition to my course there was only one Russian — a great guy named David Bezmozgis. I heard his name and began to giggle. “That’s why we left,” gloomily said to me David in Russian. Now he’s a famous canadian writer.
Remember, as we have just been accepted into University and was invited to get acquainted with each other. Then all the Americans wore their baseball hats backwards. I looked around — and I wanted to escape. Circle were some shabby fellows in jeans, t-shirts, in most of these caps on backwards. Women were much less specialty was at that time male. Just stereotipati Americans in sneakers and torn jeans and his feet on the table. And I’m an old Moscow habit in a long dress at some small flower, painted, wearing a hat, perhaps, even in heels. I was well educated Moscow girl, without flowers or cake in the box did not come in any house. And then the wild, Wild West by and large.
Convertibles. Fast food. Double Big Mac. Hollywood. Milk shakes for five dollars. It was the year when the film “pulp fiction” — that is about the style. Quotes from “natural Born killers” and “pulp fiction” was the local answering machine. And I in the front seat of the car — a volume of Pasternak’s Peredelkino. Dissonance.
First, of course, was difficult. For example, in Moscow you have your own apartment, you are working as a reporter on TV, behind the Moscow state University journalism, English school boys cared for. Start slowly to make yourself a name, seems to live more or less normally. And then you find yourself in a completely different environment where no one knows about you absolutely nothing, except that you’re Russian.
The first six months, mostly silent, because do not understand what you say. You begin to consider inhospitable. But there are many “suitors”. Men of the world loved it when a woman is silent, listens and blinks. Everything changed when I finally learned to speak properly… just Kidding, of course.
The difference of cultures manifested itself in everything. For example, come to person visit. Ask you if you want to eat or drink. Moscow traditions had first to politely decline, and the owners had to start to insist, or even without questions to invite to the table — here, we’re simple cooked, pies baked. And in America, all in a straight line. You don’t want? Well, okay. Water also want? I refused, and she thought how guests offer just water and not, say, wine or tea. Starve a little away, but then I learned to clearly Express their thoughts.
The biggest culture shock, of course, was the awareness of the incredible beauty of American nature. I grew up in the Soviet era, and we are constantly told that in Russia the most beautiful in the world nature. I don’t know why Soviet stereotypes in my head stuck in this. But I got stuck. The early years with fellow students I went to the national parks of the USA — from Yellowstone to Zion, the mountains of California, the Grand Canyon, from the rivers of Florida to the NAPA valley vineyards, the first road along the coast from Mexico to Canada… Incredibly beautiful nature.
Among my friends, and perhaps among all Russian in America was a kind of “Esprit de corps”. We had a few dozen — and maybe a couple of hundred — talented young Russian, who in different ways came to the US to study in good schools. Someone then remained in the United States, others returned to work in Russia, some went to Europe. And so it was that we all helped each other. You can stay with friends, ask for advice, share a problem. Mutual assistance in our environment was wonderful. I’m just very lucky then with friends.
I have become a foodie. Buy food at the local market near the house, take only what you can eat for two or three days. Try not to buy more than you need, and not to go in dimensionless supermarkets or huge shopping malls. The greatest horror I have always been and still are a huge Costco shopping. When I saw dvohsotkilohramovi men and women with carts full of canned and semi-finished products, purchased like came the third world, I wanted to escape hell. Then came to Moscow — the same thing was nowhere to go.
Last year I made a film Undesirables (“Inconvenient”) about how before the Junior Olympics Moscow was cleansed of “undesirable” elements, and received a student Oscar. Academy awards these awards since 1973. Looks like a cube with a medal, which shows the Oscar. Then we were told that the probability to get a real Oscar for those who have student, is 14 percent. It inspired me a lot: 14% — more than nothing.
Remember when we got this award, I got a call from the Russian Vogue magazine and asked for an interview. I refused. Said that such a serious topic does not match the orientation of a glossy magazine. Regrets so far — it’s better Vogue writes about really important topics, it is possible to endure and a photo shoot… I had a stereotype that all the smart people are on the other side of the camera. Although I very well relate to the actors, you know how tough this profession. My mother was an actress, his grandfather is also an actor.
After a student Oscar no problem finding work wasn’t. My first serious job in the US video — maker and “computer specialist grade three” (this is better than “one” or “two”) to NASA. I liked it, but it was the territory of the former military base, and I felt like a stranger among scientists. Every day driving to work past the guard, who gave me the honor and said, “Do your best for the country, mA’am!” I didn’t know what I was doing on a military base, why mount a video about the Mars Rovers and planes. Why do I have the knowledge of poetry of the silver age here at NASA?
The work I’m making now, called researcher researcher working in the preparation of feature films. Someone needs to search for archival materials and for feature and documentary films. I was the producer of the archives of 80 movies and television series. Movies “an Inconvenient truth” (“Oscar”, 2007), “Into the hands of strangers: stories of the Kindertransport”” (“Oscar”, 2001), “Last days in Vietnam” (nominated for “Oscar”, 2014), “Samsara”, many others… There are films built entirely on archival materials, and this should be done by a professional. In Russia this profession in principle, no. Because there is no film industry.
I remember when I worked as a reporter for the NTV program “recently” Leonid Parfyonov, I was twenty years old, once walked the corridors of Ostankino, to meet Parfenov. I had to take the material, he asked: “Where are you going?” “To the library” — answer. He: “Why?” I: “to Explore the archives, you need the facts to see…” Parfyonov said: “What archives? Just sit down and write! What else was going to explore — it’s just a report about Jeanne Aguzarovu!” I often think of these words, and now lectures students can read about the movie a documentary or feature — “what archives”…
Pay for work in documentary movie so much that without problems to life. This is not a very stable work — all filmmakers of the world know it, but the work. And I can do what I love, without having to have a job somewhere else! Many, even very talented Russian cinematographers yet it can not boast, unfortunately.
Late last year my film “Women of the Gulag” has got in shorts-sheet “Oscar” in the category “Best short documentary”. Our 40-minute picture was mentioned in the top ten. No Russian woman over the past forty years, even close to the Oscar for best Director did not fit. Especially if we are talking about the person actually absorbed both cultures, not just if his or her grandmother was from Ukraine.
Thanks to his profession, the documentary I began to travel a lot and travel all over the world. During this time I spent several years in Paris, a couple of years in Washington, worked at National Geographic for three years in San Francisco and almost six months in China, in the foothills of the Himalayas. I think people who travel a lot, and have experience in many countries, become citizens of the world. I can live anywhere. When I miss my hometown, I fly to Moscow.