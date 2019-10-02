“I missed you so much”: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reunited after weeks of separation (photos, video)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry again went out in public together, met with the local youth in the headquarters of the organization of Youth Employment Services. The couple reunited on the evening of October 1 after almost a week spent apart: Megan son Archie remained in South Africa, at the time, Harry had visited during this time, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
The Duchess of Sussex admitted in an interview: “Today, we’ll be together again… I really missed him”.
“we’re reuniting today, which I’m excited for. I’ve missed him so much.” -meghan gushing over harry and talking about archie is so adorable pic.twitter.com/lVIPq3wHQK
The husband and wife, previously filed a lawsuit against the newspaper The Mail on Sunday, literally could not stop looking at each other and held hands. Although the Prince still look a little tired.
Megan was in a white dress-shirt with a belt. A similar casual outfits she has previously worn on this trip.
Later the couple will meet with the widow of Nelson Mandela, will attend an official reception, and will also meet President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
This is the last day African tour of the Prince and his wife. Tonight they fly to London.
Megan got out of the car with British plates.
It is reported that the Palace was not able to find in South Africa any safe transport for the Duke, Duchess and their son. Car transported through a car company, the taxpayers did not have to pay for it. However, many resent the fact that the machine for a 10-day tour of Casekow crossed 16 thousand kilometers in a plane, accompanied by emissions of tons of harmful substances. In that time, Megan and Harry spoke publicly for the preservation of nature.
