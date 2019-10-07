I ordered a swift and inevitable death, was published the first book about the life of Jeanne Friske
Four years after the death of Jeanne Friske malignant brain tumor, the first book about the singer’s life “Sequins” from the name of the group “Brilliant”, which began a successful career of Jeanne. Author was a friend of the actress, writer Gennady Kurkin. The story is told in the first person. If she Jeanne tells how she learned of the serious illness, courageously fought and clung to life, trying to enjoy moments with family and friends: her husband Dmitry Shepelev, the son of Plato, your parents, your sister Natalie.
Excerpts from the first Chapter exclusive published “StarHit”.
“If you’re reading this, it means I no longer have. Which means I can speak the truth”
Not because the truth, so be sure to say, just besides her I have nothing left. Literally — nothing. There is no time and space, there is no sequence of events and phenomena, there is no beginning and no end, chaotic, messy set of colorful brushstrokes — as a canvas on which I look from afar is not enough — seems to me this is what my life is. In my possession the disordered ocean of memories where I may want to grab any, but I will not even know mine, or someone talks about me in this moment, whether it was a month ago, or is it still only happens in a moment, a year, ten years.
We arrived in new York last night. Hence, from comfortable rooms, the last few days of my life seem to be solid, greased the speed of succession of events, as if normal volume of a few earth days was mysteriously wedged the events of several years.
Dima looks to the huge floor window. I sleep. I’m sleeping a lot — of power is barely enough to get from one sleep to another, and gradually I cease to distinguish the difference between dream and reality breaks that are becoming shorter.
Plato. Mother. Dad. Natasha. Amber, warmed by the sun during the day Jurmala pine resin sticks to the fingers. Supple, fresh, salty morning breeze. Tart iodine seaweed put on shore. White and tan mongrel running on the edge of the waves, opening pleasure a big pink mouth. Honey cake at a roadside cafe. BANG! — champagne cork shoot into the velvet darkness. The light-hearted joke. Someone good, lively laughter. Ringing in the ears turns into a bell.
“Very tired I started immediately after birth: to stand, to lie, to think, it was painfully hard, through the power of”.
I felt like a thin whistling with each exhalation comes the life out of me; we went to the doctors to dispel doubts. And we were quite successful — no doubt remained, I was prescribed the imminent and inevitable death…
At that moment, instead of fear I was gripped by the feeling of a catastrophically irreversible his innocence to something vital, something that had always been at my absolute disposal, and now suddenly disappeared, leaving me in the awkward confusion and bewilderment. I could feel an experienced skydiver who had every reason to expect a favorable outcome of the next jump, however, pulling the ring instead of saving the dome suddenly found behind a sack of potatoes. And it does not matter why and how it happened — all released before the collision with the inevitability of time, I like to imaginary parachute, was destined to spend in belated surprise and disappointment of the great injustices of life — the inevitability of its own destruction.
“What about the baby, my boy, you irrational bitch!” — reproach of my Life, trying to grab her Breasts, to stop, to look her in the eye, be forced to answer. In vain. Life blind, deaf and numb, she can’t hear no entreaties, no arguments, no cursing, it goes forward, on the move, honing, leading to absurd skill his only blind the ability to continue to continue no matter what.
Humility, this is a necessary human virtues, was not for me, but the despair had fit like a glove.
I stripped naked and stood in front of a mirror. God, I’m good! Matte skin, white teeth, swollen from tears, eyelids and lips, blue eyes, clean neck full of milk heavy Breasts, rounded belly and strong, slender thighs, knees, calves, slim ankles, narrow feet, all visible and secret curve of my gorgeous, created for the lessons of life and love of the body, all the muscles, bones, veins and all the blood in them, my mind and my way of thinking, everything is so carefully assembled life in my unique femininity, and now was her so blatantly indifferent and soon will wither away, turning into dust — it’s not that scary? Life as a breeder of cattle, takes us a number, as she’s not interested, she thinks works for centuries and generations. And I wanted to open the window and yell to everyone — “hurry up, throw away the shame and clothes, love each other here and now! There and then you will be no more, so what else can you do in life, not love for her, and when, if not here and now?
“What was I supposed to say? Hi! Cancel the concert, am I dying?”
Everyone wants to know where I am and what I am. I lay in half consciousness on the bed and colorless leech dropper whether pouring me some kind of medicine, whether is sucking a drop of my blood.
Dima’s angry curses ringing from irritation in a whisper, forgetting that until recently we were on the same side with the caller, such as subscribers of a cellular network of life as they each built on each other and on their own plans, never including death. Dima passed on to my confusion and fear, and like all men, he can’t take it otherwise than to turn into anger. And really, what could I say? Hi! Cancel the concert, am I dying? I will not attend an interview, do I have cancer? I do not participate in corporate parties, to this date, I’ll be dead?
Nights from under my eyelids oozed slow, thick bitterness, and I asked, and — in a dream or reality, I don’t get to them come to you. You put your cool hands on my whiskey on my forehead, which grew suffused slow bad blood, tumor, and she reluctantly retreated. Lenka, Lenochka, my Eagle, the embodiment of Russian female spirit, such a strange, strong, so touchingly naive, rebellious, love, who on their own can not cope, and if not to give yourself to someone in the name of, or even contrary, it seems to disperse the ribs and the soft cotton will be heartbroken and splashed from his chest in all directions glitter of old expectations and hopes, most of which is destined to be rubbed in the dim dust of disappointment. Sequin but a few still survived, right? Thus was born “Brilliant!” And we were the best, the brightest, I am pleased to remember this, and you remember this all my life and another day!
“I don’t want anyone to know about my illness, because only when the truth except you knows someone else, it becomes irreversible”
Once you leave all. All who remembered us in life, the smell of hair, the taste of kisses, the sound of our laughter, who saw us sleepy, who could not restrain admiration staring us in the trail. Leave our parents, children, admirers, lovers, friends and enemies. And when I leave the last of those who remember us then — but not before — will end our story.
At the same time in new York was over, only my life. It freaked me out, because I didn’t answer. Like a child who was lost but is afraid to ask the way home in front of a passing adult, I prefer to turn a blind eye to the obvious in the hope to fall asleep and to Wake up saved. I don’t want anyone to know about my illness, because only when the truth except you knows someone else, it becomes irreversible.
I guess I should have known that by the time we land in new York with a mystery will be finished, and headers of sites zapestret my mutilated disease photos stir among newspaper turns yellow flat worms, infection circulators of gossip.
Dima turns on her phone and the messages will roll in more than an hour without stopping. Among the mostly confused — “Tell me that’s not true!” come one “Urgent call!”
And Dimkinoy face, favorite, pale, concentrated, hardens. For many months he tried to get a meeting with Ernst, a conversation with him, talked about it, planned it, but nothing worked until today. No, no favorite! No need to clam up and smile to me it became clear — there was something good! May the death of that life. Let the circle closes. Let the Ouroboros bites its own tail. Let me make it easier. Let it be said!
“Many of those who chose treatment, I regret it now.”
Anyone who believes that around the dying must suffer, thus showing love for him and respect to his fading life, shamefully limiting the manifestation of joy in his own — he just simply a jerk who knows nothing about life and imagines too much about himself. Us from generation to generation, carefully trained to this dirty, crappy, slippery, painful, self-centered version of empathy, suggesting the unchanging ritual of flour around the fading of life, supposedly designed to emphasize our love for her, for us, indispensable. Ha! But can you imagine a greater manifestation of pride and arrogance, than the answer to the question “How do you want to go quickly and without pain or slowly and painfully?” to hear from a loved one “as long As possible and more painful, darling, because I love you so much!”
Loving us blind. We need them even writhing in pain, suffering, weak, exuding a melancholy, sour-smelling damp air waiting for the inevitable, barely holding the thin hand on the hem of life, what you want just a little more, a little bit more we were with them. Lovers do not want to bear their crosses and take on his divine shoulders the burden of human responsibility. Loving us cruel as children, and ready to condemn to misery the object of his affection, if only to themselves not to suffer no choice, nor responsibility for it.
Where I am, I’m seeing things I never noticed before. Many of those who chose the treatment, and now regret it who in what is ready — this could spend the remaining months on the children who really did not know, this to parties and adventure on your own ass, this didn’t hit someone in the face, and this one in Tibet, this one is not seduced in the end old love, this is not made new, someone give away all their money, someone did not return the debt — rushing down there, under the dark surface of the Ocean, dark maroon flashes of human regret.
“He who did not die, do not understand is an acute, embarrassing, ugly, two-headed sense of love and envy passing to the remaining”
Ernst says if we don’t want — air will not, but alone will not leave us anyway, may we understand that. He says that in the West all-stars talk about their illnesses openly, for then, they are stars to look at, that is their destiny — to be on the mind always, no matter what. He says that if you need money — they always need a channel to announce a fundraiser, and a better platform than “Let them talk!” we do not find.
Dima shoots video, stop the recording first starts, stops again, and suddenly crying, sobbing like a little boy, turning away and wiping tears with a fist in the face. I look at him. I want to do that. Viviti, to cry myself out crawling, glacier white with every day, with each black night permafrost deadly loneliness wash with rich cleansing tears and blood. — in a new life. One who did not die, do not understand is an acute, embarrassing, ugly, two-headed sense of love and envy passing to the remaining.
Dima records the video message. I fell back asleep. Tomorrow I have an appointment at the cancer center Sloan Kettering. Oh, New York, New York! After months of “impossible” in Russia and around the world it is here tomorrow I will say “maybe” and leaning to the most sympathetic person I went to see what for loudly and clearly articulating the words, asks, “Madam Friske! We have some experimental treatment. What do you say?” Damn it! What would I say? I will say that…
“If I’d known that childbirth can provoke the disease, it did not give birth to do”
…Now would be sitting at the ocean waves and saw the rose from the throat, and would laugh drowning us the Sun — Hey! Hey, look, I’m a star!
No, of course. They did not succeed. They open and close me, adding a scar, and a few extra dishes to my chemical menu, but some time I still live in hope.
By the time the end of it and I finally go blind, go into a coma and 15 June 2015 will go away. I’ll walk where no more hope. Don’t need happiness, pleasure, time, money, recognition, success, luck, just, crave the people in front of her. Barefoot I wander through the glimmering surface of the Ocean of memories, without disturbing her, so I’m light and weightless, I don’t have anything extra, in addition to feelings, a vague, painful anxiety — why am I here? I remember that was supposed to be beautiful, desirable, passionate, restless, rebellious, bold, licentious, just as he could not afford to be you; I — spangle, dummy, wound Yula — Urijah! — and I am!
And I’m gone. Now I’m history. And, it seems, to me remains nothing how to tell it to you. However, if I had to like it, now — you know — I can’t promise that I’ll do that should and come what may. Anyway, this book is my last wish, which is not denied — I wish, when the time comes, my son read it and felt my whole to him and unfulfilled maternal love.
I wish all who loved me, loved me still.
I wish the Sun was rising and went to his children have grown, left the old and always would come new times — I wish that the only constant in our world remained the eternal variable — let nothing ever lasts forever!”
Son of Jeanne Friske Plato lives with his father Dmitry Shepelev, which builds a new relationship, but hiding a personal life. The parents of the singer repaid the debt for her treatment. Vladimir Friske recently made heart surgery.
Died recently of a young fan of the Series, which she helped fight cancer during his lifetime.
