I persuaded my parents to take a family of four neighborhood children-orphans, — the winner of “the Voice. Diti” Sasha…

Hosted the Grand final of the fifth season of the vocal show “the Voice. Diti” (“1+1”). According to the results of the audience voting that took place live, the winner was 12-year-old Alexander Tatarashvili from the team “Time and Glass”. The most powerful member of the fifth season, in addition to the figurines and the title of the best voice of Ukraine, received the gift of a trip to Disneyland Paris.
After leading the project Yury Gorbunov and Katerina Osadcha announced the winner, Sasha and his mentors Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive are unable to hold back the tears.
“Long wanted to get on “the Voice. Children” in Ukraine”
— I still can’t believe what is happening, admitted Sascha Zazanashvili behind the scenes. — I am very grateful to Ukrainians for such a warm welcome, that gave me strength and faith in yourself. Constantly while participating in the project, I felt that love and tried to justify such a huge confidence. Watched all previous seasons and have long dreamed to get on “the Voice. Children” in Ukraine. Here are the most sincere people and coaches who genuinely care about children, do everything to teach, to reveal the talent.
Believe that with this win I moved a step to becoming a real singer. I dream that every child had a carefree, dignified childhood, and I hope that becoming known will be able to help the children left without parents.
Sasha’s family lives modestly, in a small mountain village Ruisi. Close support the creative endeavors of a boy and are struggling to develop his talent. Parents are very proud of the son, think it is the hope of the family. Sasha dreams of becoming a famous singer and to sing in the Opera house “La Scala” to get large fees and help the orphans.
We’re happy that Sasha has chosen our team in the blind auditions, said Nadia Dorofeeva. — Not only is he incredibly skilled vocalist but also a very nice, sincere boy. Every rehearsal Sasha tried to do everything perfectly and even listened to our emotions and attitudes. Of course, he is gifted with a strong voice, but for the time spent on the project increased. Began to dance on the stage, move confidently. Now this is a true artist who is willing to go further. Importantly, the fire that burns in him now, not extinguished, and he carried it through the years.
Every performance of Sasha is delighted the viewers. Videos from the blind auditions in record time, hit the YouTube trends, as well as the performers project the Voice around the world. In the super gifted vocalist first sang in the Ukrainian language. It was the song Scriabin “People Yak korabl”. Together with Sasha sang Karina of Stolba and mentors — group “Time and Glass”. Incredible room moved to tears the entire auditorium.
After performing the song Nino Katamadze Once in the street he couldn’t hold back her emotions and gave way to tears. Such loud applause from the main stage that night haven’t heard. When the boy sang the famous song from the repertoire of Celine Dion All by myself, the room literally exploded with shouts of “Bravo!”, which did not abate for several minutes.
“FACTS” talked with Sasha, Zazanashvili the morning after his win at the project. The boy slept for a few hours and began to accept congratulations.
“Classes have to travel to a nearby village, 20 kilometers from us”
— Hearing your name when announced the winner of the project, because of the tears you couldn’t tell. What emotions were raging then?
— It was so sincere, suddenly, I couldn’t help it. In the room was incredible energy. I confess to have experienced the greatest happiness in my life.
— Do not believe that will win?
I honestly can’t believe it. I have this condition all the time while you were on the project. Arriving at the blind auditions, didn’t believe that I miss more. It was the same with the knockouts in the final. Every time I passed to the next stage, felt incredible feelings, it was a surprise. Absolutely did not expect that me so will love a Ukrainian audience. Standing on the stage during the Grand final and thought only about how to win our team “Time and Glass”.
After hearing the voting results, members of the show rushed to congratulate the winner
— Positive and Nadja Dorofeeva you really believe.
— You know, they have created a spiritual atmosphere that could not be otherwise. All the guys became friends. More worried not every man for himself and for friends. Karina Straboy two reached the final, and I supported her as much as she does me. When it was announced that Karina doesn’t go further, she approached me backstage, hugged, said I met and “broke hall”.
— That was your first big victory at the song contest?
Yes. I have tried their hand in Georgia, participated in our TV talent competition, but the finals are not reached. Knew that in Ukraine is incredibly popular project “Voice. Children” and wanted to get into it. On one of the music festivals in Georgia met with the guys from Ukraine. They were all very open and positive. In General, I wanted to come to your country. Tell that to the parents, to the teacher singing — all supported me. The last few months and often came to Ukraine. Dad always was with me — was behind the scenes or in the audience. And in the Grand final came and my teacher.
— You go to music school?
— Take private lessons from a teacher involved in the Department of classical vocals. We have in the village music school. We live 90 kilometers from Tbilisi, in the mountains. In our village there’s only secondary school.
— So you must have been there a celebrity!
— Due to the Ukrainian project “the Voice” I have become well known throughout Georgia. I know that many in our country have followed the project, supported me, worried.
— Where did you get such a beautiful, strong voice?
— In our family, nobody sings and has music education. I’m a natural. The parents were told when I was three, an older sister took me to a lesson in music lessons. The guys were doing folk vocals. I went with my sister just to see the rehearsal.
Teacher one girl was explaining how to sing a solo part. I repeated this several times, but the soloist does not work. And I took it and the teacher just repeated. She heard it, took me to a piano and asked him to repeat again. I easily did it. Then the teacher told the parents that will be with me to do. So, we can say, musically, I began to develop from the age of three.
When I turned seven, my parents decided to change direction and gave me up for pop vocal. Classes had to travel to a neighboring village located 20 kilometers from us. I travel with my parents by car or by bus. Sometimes the neighbors bring. Sometimes, staying overnight at the teacher, because it’s too late to go home. Over the years we have become like relatives — besides, she’s my godmother.
“Four kids were left orphans, and I persuaded my parents to take them to our family”
— You mentioned that your biggest dream is to perform on the Opera stage of La Scala.
— Yes, it is a goal to which I go. Why is this theatre? Don’t know, I think he is the most well-known one among all Opera theatres of the world. I’ve never been to Italy. In Georgia my voice compared to the voice of the great Pavarotti. Probably when I first heard it, then began to think about performing on the stage of the famous Italian Opera.
— Have you ever been abroad?
Several times went to the international children’s music festivals. I was seven years old when I first participated in competition in Georgia, in the 10 years went to the festival in Bulgaria. Was at the competition in Spain. But travel to such events are quite expensive. My family is not able to commute with me.
— We know that you’re from a large family.
— My parents, except my sister and me, four more adopted children. I always wanted to have a big family. Always told mom and dad: “Let’s get ourselves a baby.” They replied that it is very difficult and just one of the children does not.
I was five years old, when the family that lived next door to us, there was a terrible tragedy. As a result, four children were orphaned. I remember when I learned about it, began to beg parents to take them for himself. Imagine how these brothers and sisters scattered to different cities, and then they will find each other. I was in so much pain! Overall, I still persuaded dad and mom to take our family all four children. It happened seven years ago. Now the neighborhood kids are my most native people.
— Say you’re still in school is “excellent”.
At least, try very hard to top. Returning from a trip, immediately sit down for textbooks to catch up on what I have learned with my classmates. Sometimes I read and do day and night.
And no football in the yard?!
I don’t have time for this. Do not do nothing more than study at school and singing. I moved in eighth grade, another study and learn. What will happen then, I don’t know. Only time will tell. Can we go to the Conservatory.
— While participating in the “Golos” was the moment that proved too difficult for you?
— You know, if there was, I don’t see it as something very serious. Just know if the person strongly wants something, he must reach it, and it will not be a hindrance of any obstacles. I believed in themselves and their team.
— You have the super final was a very beautiful room — had a song Nino Katamadze, standing on a huge hourglass. And in the end cried. Why?
This is one of my favorite rooms. I am so into what he sang that he could not restrain his feelings, emotions. From here, coaches were a boost of energy, positivity… Remember when I took the high notes, I seemed to get a star from the sky… I put a hand to his forehead, and tears flowed by themselves.
— You have an amazing voice. How you “cared”?
— Never eat ice cream, do not drink any carbonated beverages, do not eat seeds. Avoid anything that can hurt my ligaments. I know that some singers do not talk before the performance, but this is not about me, I just love to chat. And diet do not adhere.
— Tasted Ukrainian borsch?
— Of course. Now it’s my favorite dish. And fat and chicken Kiev.
— Have you decided who will go to Disneyland?
— Honestly, have not yet thought of. Now two weeks going on holiday to Bulgaria, then back home to Georgia. I confess, still in a euphoria of victory. Still can’t believe me it all happened really.
.
