“I realized that to die”: Laima Vaikule made a Frank recognition of the “FACTS”

On the way to Odessa, where he held the first festival of Laima Rendezvous, a popular Latvian singer Laima Vaikule went to Kiev. She settled in one of the trendy hotels in the heart of the capital, went shopping in the famous store brand items and talked to reporters. At 65 years of Lyme Vajkule looks great and quite Frank. . It was said that the Diva will be a mystery guest of the festival “Rendezvous”.
— I think I already know about almost everything, — admitted “FACTS” Laima Vaikule. — There are only a few things I will not tell never anyone. The idea of the festival in Odessa, I was born in the spring of this year. We sat with friends and talked about what a music meeting is best held in the resort towns. Look at San Remo, Monaco, Jurmala. So I decided to try to hold a “Rendezvous” in Kiev. For three days, beginning August 8, on stage of the Summer theatre of the sea port will be famous Ukrainian artists my band and of course I am. By the way, will perform a new song written by Raimonds Pauls. A similar festival takes place in Jurmala for already five years. I think that in five years, and in Odessa it will be one of the brightest events of the summer.
— We know that you are still the Director of the festival in Jurmala…
— In Odessa a little differently. Here I’m doing this for the first time, so the selection of artists and programs was transferred to the custody of the local Directors. Listen to him and herself. I admit, I can’t wait to meet many Ukrainian artists who I’m sure will be my musical discovery. I know personally of only a few in awe of Montica and Dima Alexeev. Really want to meet with Arsen Mirzoyan.
— You perfectly look, discover the secret of your diet!
— I’ve never been on a diet. I guess in a sense I was lucky. I just love to eat. Related to this is one interesting story. Once, I was humiliated on one of the television. Was shot program, in which I was invited, but I didn’t know what the subject will be considered. A little late, and when she came into the Studio there were already some very well-known chef showed the wonders of cooking. The presenter immediately asked me: “Lima, how do you feel about the food?” I without hesitation replied: “This is for me only a fuel.” Star chef was so offended that I don’t appreciate his art, that after the program was invited to the restaurant, everyone but me. But I really don’t want to waste time eating. So, perhaps, have never experienced a weight problem. However, soon quit Smoking, so maybe you will start to gain weight. And next year at the festival in Odessa will come chubby.
— How many suitcases full of outfits you brought to Ukraine?
— Oh, this is my sore subject. I always carry a lot of costumes. Now they fit into four suitcases! You know that concert outfits I create myself. I usually buy branded stuff, then begin to reshape itself: cut, sew. I like it and a pleasure. Of course, I gladly would have worked with Galliano, but it’s a dream. As for casual clothes, I prefer pants. And I love loose-fitting clothing that constricts me nothing and does not hinder. Yes, it’s a bit weird having such a beautiful figure like mine, but nevertheless…
— Remember your first meeting with Odessa?
— I will never forget it! It was still early in my tour in the Soviet Union. I had a big concert the stadium, and we arrived in the city with several wagons, which were massive sets. My band stood on the stage at the special structures of a height of a three story house. I remember I played something very sensually portrayed and leaned on the railing. And in this moment suddenly realized that die. It turned out I got a shock. Then the microphones were still with the wires, I was thrown to the side, can not say anything. I remember looking at her pianist, who was standing just above and meant to say: “Help!” But the words flew from my lips. Then he said that at this point I just dropped all the muscles of the face. I’m in this state came down from the second floor and was thinking all the time: “Heart, heart…” took Me behind the scenes, I can pull it together, at this time the band played instrumental music. When he returned to the stage, the whole stadium was screaming: “lime, we’re worried about you!” It was very touching. I got a second wind and I worked for the concert to end.
— You’ve starred in one movie! And also in Odessa.
It was a good experience, after which I realized that working in film is much easier than performing on stage. It was my only ride to appear, but I don’t even remember what the real name for the film. I was often invited to the cinema, but I always refused. It seemed to me that I just can not cope with the role. Remember, I was even invited in “Gardemariny, vpered!”, offered one of the main roles, but I refused. And then decided to try it, even without reading the script. The shooting was terrible, and I all had a fight. In General, after all, I said it very well: “it is Bad to act in movies is like “to spit in eternity”” true, many times I picked up the word stronger. Now, I’ve already done it.
As you regain strength, relieve stress?
— If I’m sad, I’m just sad. Any experiences a person must go through. How do I relieve stress? Drink 50 grams of whiskey. If I was a drunk, has long been drunk, but I have an intolerance to alcohol. I long ago came to the conclusion that everything necessary to survive. The person who everyone is happy and nothing is going through — boring, with him neither to talk nor to philosophize.
