“I really miss”: Oleg winnick made a Frank admission (photos)

Finished filming auditions for the 10th season of the popular vocal show “X-factor” (STB). The producers promise that it will be special in the history of the project and will collect on its anniversary with a record number of stars. Celebrities will be appearing on stage shows and behind the scenes. Popular artists of Ukrainian show business will congratulate “X-factor” with their performances, and auditions, each day participants will celebrate the new judicial structure.
Chair of the jury this year will take Olya Polyakova, Andrey Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Dmytro Shurov, Nino Katamadze, Oleg Vinnik and Igor Kondratyuk. For the first time in the judgment seat show will be a world star Italian tenor who applaud the most prestigious Opera halls in the world and whose touring schedule for the year ahead — Alessandro Safina.
— I am very high at this table because beside me are super, cool and lovely people, with whom a very good time, — says Dmitry Shurov. — On the other hand, I still can’t say “Yes” when you don’t see in man of x-factor. It is sometimes quite painful, because the person there are different circumstances. But the coolest thing about this show is that sometimes brand new in music, people engage in something incredible and completely change on stage. Changing and your life.
Famous Ukrainian producer and presenter Igor Kondratyuk admitted that “X-factor” — the largest and brightest of its television life.
Six years I lived this project, and thanks to the STB, which again will be part of the legendary world format, — told the “FACTS” Kondratyuk.
For the sake of a pet project for just one day to Ukraine arrived and the star of world jazz, Georgian singer and composer Nino Katamadze, who also sat in the chair of the jury of the show.
I’m happy to see again the beloved colleagues, friends and crew, ‘said Nino. — Remember the project each time with very tender love. I have long wanted to see everyone, so I gladly accepted the invitation to attend the anniversary!
Oleg Vinnik, who spent the chair of the jury for a few seasons, admitted that he had missed the draft.
I always say that my stay at “X-factor” — not just to someone has something to teach, but to learn, — said Oleg. — This project really inspired me as an artist and a man.
In the 10th season of “the X factor” has a new presenter — she was a well-known Ukrainian actress and TV presenter Dasha Tregubova. During the work on television Dasha led a variety of projects — morning, culinary, automotive, social. Tregubova admits that working on a large-scale evening shows — her long-time dream.
I love this project — his energy and talented people, — tells Dasha. — The most valuable thing for me — the messages from the participants, even those who failed in training camp. They are grateful for the support, inspiration, help and glad to be in the tense moment was near me. This is my x-factor.
— The tenth birthday of the show will be special for spectators and a real challenge for us — said “FACTS” head of the project Elena Romanenko. — This fall it will bring together the largest number of stars in the entire history of the project — the artists, where exactly is your x-factor, which led them to success.
The first stage of the auditions will turn into a real star challenge — our four judges had the opportunity to transfer their place at the table of the jury of the colleagues on show-to business, who knows exactly what the x factor needed for a successful musical career. More stars congratulate the project warm wishes and brightest performances during the live broadcasts. And the finale, during which the country will know the name of the winner of the tenth season will be a new year gift for all viewers.
In the tenth season at the auditions, the show was streamed almost 4 thousand people. In eight days of telekasting judges of the show listened to 207 participants and only half of them received at least three “Yes” from the judges and went on to the next stage of selection — training camp.
Auditions the show is already filmed. This year the shooting took place at a new venue in DC KPI them. I. Sikorsky. Music producer of the show for the second season in a row was Vadim Lisitsa. And if last season he joined the project at the stage of training camp, this year, Vadim began working with the project from the beginning. He has participated in the approval of the project, helping to select repertoire for those who have not been material, and also advised everyone at the show.
— Last year I at this stage was not working for me casting is a new story, — told “FACTS” Vadim. – The first few days was tough, because for me, the 43-year-old man, to comprehend the new arrangements of work was unexpected. But it is a very pleasant experience.
The youngest participant of the auditions this year — 14 years and under the rules of the show are the minimum permissible age for participation in the project. But the eldest hero, who decided to fulfill his dream and to get on the stage of the project, 79 years.
The project is only in Bootcamp judges find out which category of participants they will get. All four of them: “Boys”, “Girls”, “Groups” and “Those over 30”. The jury will select the three strongest party, with whom they will live in and fight for the victory in the show.
The premiere of the tenth season of the “X-factor” will be held on September 14, the live shows will start on 29 November and 28 December, the country will know the name of the winner of the festive season of the show.
