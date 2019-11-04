I really wanted balls: Belarus teenagers stormed a KFC diner (video)
In Vitebsk (Belarus) teenagers staged a mass “race”, trying to get the new food truck KFC — the first buyers were promised gift certificates for food.
As reported reform.by, the diner opened in the shopping center “Trio”, where staff and directed “race”. It is reported that the first three buyers were promised certificates for $ 100, and the rest of the three hundred — for 10 rubles.
For buyers, the path between the storefronts of the shopping center shield tape. On one of the video shows someone running teen slips and falls under the feet of the crowd.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia in the city of Nizhnekamsk hardware store decided to declare the action of the blenders. Buyers were very many and were are they that sellers were forced to give up promotional products into the crowd — in a network uploaded video from the store.
