“I shit on you”: Mikhail Boyarsky got into a row over Parking
Famous Russian actor Mikhail Boyarsky disgraced for Parking in the wrong place. He left his black Mercedes in the center of St. Petersburg on the oncoming traffic, violating the rules. The famous D’artagnan learned eyewitnesses and photos posted to the network.
“Standing at the traffic lights and the Grand stables leaves “mers” and as if it wants to turn on the shortest path to go back to the Big stables, but instead parked right on the opposite. In and out of it, someone very similar to someone I used to see in the hat”, — the eyewitness wrote.
The boyar left the car and went about his business. This angered many of his fans.
“Where to watch the cardinal’s guards?”, “D’artagnan is not the same”., — witty to resent it.
The journalists managed to reach the actor. But in response I heard “a thousand devils”. Boyar answered rudely: “what are you interrogating me? What are you, my father, mother? Who are you to me? Yes, I shit on you.”
By the way, knights is not the first time violates the rules. This particular case after exposure in the media already engaged in the traffic police. If the authenticity of the picture is proved, the actor is waiting for the administrative record and a fine.
