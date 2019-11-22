I stared and couldn’t believe it was my ex-husband
Andrej came back from the camp site and decided to shorten the route by taking the old road. Snow-covered road seemed deserted, besides it was a cold twenty-five degree.
Machine Andrew warm, and he is a great driver, so he makes me feel safe. I found a radio station with good music and, leaning back in her seat, admiring the snowy landscape.
Even the counter does not come across, ‘ said Andrew, almost desolate place.
Suddenly ahead on the road, saw the car. Andrew slowed down and stopped. The car left the man and almost ran under the wheels.
— Trouble man, ran out of gas, need help, — said Andrei.
I stared at the driver of the other car, did not notice me. I haven’t seen him for three years, it was my ex-husband. He left when I came across some texts on his phone. I remember him shouting that wasn’t supposed to do that I humiliated myself. How proud was Packed, because it’s unpleasant to live with the woman who checks his phone. I have not checked, just as it happened, it was impossible not to notice the obvious.
He spat on all of our life, not ashamed of our eighteen-year-old son, filed for divorce and division of property. I already knew that you found a girl fifteen years younger than him. Six months after her divorce, she gave birth to a boy, is the only thing that I found out about them, and never saw him again.
I could hardly believe it, but now on this almost deserted road have stalled the car, fumbled my ex-husband once offended me greatly.
The car door swung open and from it came his wife, holding her child — it was noticeable that she’s cold. I opened the car door to let them in, she sat the boy on the back seat, saying Hello and not having to see me then she sat.
Jumped my ex:
— Autogreitis he said the young wife will soon go. Thanks, hasn’t that stopped and helped, and then he looked up, addressing me their gratitude, and then choked on his own words. Face fell from surprise — did not expect this place to meet me.
Instantly on his face was pride, like that time when he left me:
— Get out of the car, he said to his wife with the child, who clapped his false eyelashes, not knowing why out of the heat, the cold, and with a child.
— Come on, — he urged.
And then she looked back at me and finally remembered our chance encounter even before the divorce at the supermarket. Then she has no muscle on his face did not flinch when he saw me, the legal wife. And now guiltily moved up to the door to exit.
I don’t know what feelings to guide me in the moment, but I remember that jumped out of the car and almost ordered:
— So, back to the salon and otography baby! – I took her by the arm and insistently sent to warm the car, slammed the door and, without looking at the lean face of the former, sat on the front seat.
Meanwhile, Andrew has helped to refuel the car stiffened, and the woman my ex-husband’s child was sitting at arm’s length from me. I turned around, the boy looked at me, staring at a stranger. The child was like her husband. As our common son, he too, like the husband, but they do not communicate. I remember how arrogantly he talked on the phone to someone who he now new car will, new wife and new life.
So silently we sat in the car, and then she moved to his car, saying to me quietly: — Thank you.
The former didn’t even look in my direction, and I did not have his views. A year and a half I meet with Andrew, divorced, realized the mistakes of the past marriage, release your resentment. We’re both free, and good to us. We’re just Dating. We have not had a conversation about living together, I thought it must come of itself, and I harboured no illusions.
— Is everything okay? – asked Andrew, continuing the route. – You’ve been somewhere else.
All good, glad people helped.
I did not say that he had met ex-husband with a new family, I didn’t want to drag all those past squabbles in our relationship with Andrew. With regard to the former, my opinion has not changed: remained in it, his arrogance. For the sake of his pride, he was ready today to pull the wife with the child in the cold just because it was there. And only my intervention prevented.
I don’t consider myself a do-gooder, mother Teresa, let warm up a former rival. It happened by itself, just as it should be. And perhaps if he pulled them out of the car, I would not be happier. And so… it appears as if something let go that distant, but offensive.
We drove with Andrew to my house, ten minutes sat in the car feeling like I never want to leave.
— Look, I know that thought, Andrew looked at me, then touched a hand to my hair, removing a lock from the person — let’s just get married.
And I felt so warm and good from his quiet voice, his thoughtful, serious words. It was very different, not as many years ago I proposed to my ex-husband when we were young, impulsive, giving in to instinct rather than reason.
— I was a fool! – Caught Andrew. And flowers, and going down on one knee? – he began to blame himself.
— Then, — I reassured him, — all then, and reached for his lips, plunging into the world quiet and clear to me.