I started “blow the roof”: the revelation of the brightest member, “she zvazheni schaslivi”

Today, November 7, will host the 11th edition of the “significant” project in the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB) (about 10-m release can be read here). Presenter — Anita Lutsenko (surprise recently a radical change of image). Coaches Marina Borzhemsky, Irakli Makatsaria. This week the heroes face the most extreme test in the history of the project and the unexpected return of some participants. In reality get back Lala, nick, Sasha and Natasha from the “pink” team, which took off only last week.
26-year-old Natalia Kyrylenko, the seller of alcoholic beverages division, came to the project with a weight of 118 kilograms and the height is 164 cm. Over ten weeks, she lost 23 kilos, and the talk show “Svasa!” the result showed 77 off 41 pounds!
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” Natalia admitted, what weight dreams, told about the most difficult stage of the project and revealed the details of its supply.
“Irakli Makatsaria have changed a lot in my head. I think 80 percent of my success to him”
— Natasha, what made you come to the project?
— My family watched all the seasons of “Svajena Malevich”. Especially with the eleventh week, when it became clear favorites reality. Last year, I remember, was the final, appeared on the scene family Buryak — beautiful, slim — at me already spirit captured! Look — at the bottom of the screen creeping line: “You’re alone? You have excess weight? Come to the project.” Understand that this is about me. A week later sent a questionnaire. In January came to the casting, since that time, and began to turn. Although the filming of the “cards” I still didn’t believe it was really happening to me.
— And you have really wanted!
— How! I remember when I was in medical casting, gastroenterologist, seeing that I have a stone in the gall bladder, did not want to pass on. I just fell to my knees and said that my dream life is to get to the twenty participants! To actually become a member of the project was my conscious desire. Just at some point I realized that the problem I have not only the extra pounds, and in character and relationship to others. I handle it couldn’t. I helped Anita, Marina, and especially, Irakli. He became a man who changed many things in my head. I think 80 percent of my success to him. I admit, when I went to the project, was skeptical to change, but it was real!
— So now you is quite different?!
— Previously, if you have heard an opinion different from his, began immediately to speak in a raised voice. Now I don’t know what should happen, so I cried. Became calmer, thoughtful, more feminine. My family look at me and just don’t know! Became more human or something.
— There was a time when you wanted to leave the project?
— I was morally difficult to the sixth week. Could not communicate with his son participating in the project are not allowed to call and use social networks. Before five years did not go anywhere without a child, and I have just started to “blow the roof”. The fourth and fifth weeks were given especially hard. On the sixth of the project brought the family and I have opened a second wind. By the time I’ve lost 14 pounds, although dad said I don’t really notice. I was terribly hurt and I decided not to stay.
— When you physically feel better?
— Perhaps, after twenty to throw pounds. It became easier for me to train, there was endurance, it seemed that all they can. Before long it was hard for me to stand up, bend down, walking pace was a small, constant shortness of breath, heartburn. I can’t remember what it is!
“Was completely different, I don’t want to go back to my old life”
— After the project, you returned home to the village?
— No, now I live in Kiev, rent an apartment and work as a receptionist to the Spa. Preparing for the final, but the son still living with his parents. Thank you for your support! Remembering the contingent that used to go to my shop for a bottle, I understand that would be unable to work there any further. Became completely different, do not want to return to that life. Despite the fact that he loved his job. I think I’m a salesman from God, but certainly not alcoholic products.
— Have you updated your wardrobe?
— Do not hurry yet to do it, because you haven’t reached the weight you want to get.
How many kilograms?
— When I went to the project, wanted to lose up to 57 pounds. Now I want a little less, although I don’t know lI.
How to change your diet?
— Dramatically. Eat three times a day. That’s enough for me. Sometimes there are snacks — a Cup of coffee and two dried apricots. I have almost everything. In the morning, make an omelet with vegetables of two eggs and on top of RUB 30 g of hard cheese. A Cup of tea. Sometimes allow myself a piece of unleavened bread. At lunch, salad, vegetables, cereal and chicken. Dinner — steamed vegetables and lean fish.
— What you used to allow yourself?
I just don’t think about what you eat and in what quantities. He would come home at nine PM and eleven to eat fried potatoes from the fat, drink the sweet soda and jam cake. And then go to sleep. The only thing I now do not eat potatoes. To me and I don’t want to. Even in the salad “Olivier” boiled celery instead of potatoes. Love stuffed cabbage — cook them with chicken meat. Make and ice cream — plain yogurt, mashed fruit and agar-agar. Froze and no worse than store-bought.
Natalia Kirilenko and Nikolay Kritsky
— You are watching broadcasts “Svajena”?
— Watching every episode of the programme, and I often have tears. Just remember how it was hard for us. Again experiencing all the emotions, you know, I don’t want to go back to his previous weight. Too much had to be overcome, for the sake of losing weight. Remember, get up in the morning, terrible delayed onset muscle soreness, bruising and need to go to continue to work! I worked with tears in his eyes. Sometimes when I over exercise, rested on the shoulder of Irakli and just cried. He understood, waited and five minutes later I was again ready to fight. In General, experienced a lot and very little is left to the moment when you can achieve your goal.
