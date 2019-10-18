I started singing in three years, and my son Amir a half to the right is holding a rhythm — Jamal
Her energy could live and work in a small town on the charm to keep the story of any picture. On the Big Vasilkovskaya str., 1/3, in the capital’s coffee shop Takava Coffee Buffet, open last year husband of Jamala with Bekir Suleymanov with partners, she finished a daily meeting with the team, with a charming smile sits down at my table. No of Oriental bounty, please the guest, tablecloths of sambrano. Literally from behind the waitress was immediately put before us two glasses of water. To speak — not a word.
We will remind, this summer, Jamal, whose performance at the “Eurovision” is one of the best in the last ten years, visited the exotic African country of Morocco.
“For the wedding we invited only the closest. Turned 175”
— You and Bekir is very cozy. As Tatar says the ancient wisdom, to the family where reign love and unity, the mount will not stick.
— Everything in our lives — faith, hope, love.
— And do you mind if we talked about love and unity, and hence about the work?
— Let’s do it.
— With seit-Bekir by Suleymanov met you in 2013 at a party with friends. How did he attract your attention?
— I don’t know, such things are inexplicable. I just saw it and fell in love. Remember, we danced, and I liked him more and more.
— In addition to business Bekir engaged in human rights activities. He is an activist of the NGO “Crimea SOS” in the past — Euromaidan.
Now social activities Bekir does less. However, 26 June 2019, the Day of Crimean Tatar flag in Kiev he organized with his friends. In addition, they made more and rally. Scientific supervisor asks Bekir to sit for his thesis, and he wants to actively develop the family business. Of course, education also continues to think. And the parents would be important to get a degree.
— Bekir is one of the most powerful sources of your inspiration?
— Of course!
— Spouse you how many songs dedicated to this? “Loves”. What’s the deal?
It’s a very sensitive topic, I will refrain from answering.
Why? You’re an outdoor person?
— Was the situation.
— What?
Once Bekir suddenly asked, who dedicated the song “Podeh”. It was strange… he had never Before I was not jealous, did not ask neither about the lyrics nor about the implications. Although he was aware that I often write songs inspired by the events of life. I was so excited…
By the way, singing many of the songs, see Bekir. I am insanely inspired by them.
— It is felt in your fifth Studio album, “Creel”, published on 12 October 2018, on the label Enjoy! Records.
Yes. These feelings permeated and the title song, and “Love” and “Loves”. For example, “Loves”, I wrote in February 2017 for a month before we officially got married. It was, so to speak, my wedding gift to Bekir. Then I sang this song at our wedding. For me it was very important and pleasant moment.
— But son what song dedicated to?
— Son, I wrote a lullaby when I was still pregnant. This track I love and cherish, but for a number of reasons it’s not out yet.
— When to wait for the public premiere of a lullaby?
— Probably in December. I wrote a lullaby at home, used samples of the harp directly in the program ProTools (digital recording Studio. — Ed.). Then he invited a harpist to play the track live. I wanted such a “duet” — just voice and harp. This simple lullaby, but it is the Ukrainian DNA! Perhaps more Ukrainian songs I’ve ever had.
My son Amir falls asleep under it already a year and a half. Looks like he loves her. By the way, the first time he heard this lullaby when he was still in the womb.
Jamal with his son Emir
— Now listening to a live performance?
— Mostly live. But if I am on tour or at an event, then in the record. Hope lullaby will be released for the New year. There will be two versions: for boys and girls. One is called “Sleep, miy Prince!”, and the second “Sleep, Princesa!”.
— Back to your wedding. 26 APR 2017 you married, Bakir Suleimanov, a native of Simferopol… I Married you, mufti said Ismagilov. In the Crimean Tatar tradition, the ceremony was held in the Islamic cultural center in Kiev.
— The wedding we invited only the closest. Turned 175. Were able to bring our family from the Crimea. By the way, we are not concentrating on the Crimean Tatar theme, and have tried to connect different national traditions. For example, the lead was Ukrainian and recited the works of Ivan Franko and Vladimir sosyury. There were other Ukrainian traditions, but the wedding ceremony — Crimean Tatar.
— What is the main tradition of decorated the holiday?
Musicians invited from Crimea. All night they played the Crimean Tatar folk music. It was unusual for those who never been to the Crimean weddings, but I think everyone enjoyed it. We have such celebrations music is played non-stop.
— After the wedding you changed the name. Why? You’re performing under the stage name…
I don’t know. I asked Bekir: “You fundamentally, so I took your name?” He replied: “No.” But for me personally it’s important that our son’s name is Suleymanov, and it is recorded on the Crimean Tatar rules.
— What’s that?
— He — Emir-Rahman, but not Becirovic Suleymanov, and seit-Bekir oglu Suleymanov. Bekir is also so recorded.
“As the first fee I received a Barbie doll”
— Tell me, would you like that son became a musician?
— Whether he is a musician, I don’t know. I wish the son grew up musically educated person. But especially to make him a musician, I will not. By the way, a few days ago I post video where Amir plays the guitar.
— On stage, in a half year?
— Yes, of course, at home (laughs). I took the guitar, placed the instrument on the floor, and the son, are, sat down and became very rhythmically slapping the strings! Here, look (he shows a video in the phone).
— Cool. As a jazz drummer!
— I am also amazed at how he really played. People who in childhood and adolescence lessons for piano, violin and so on, grows up and is, in my opinion, will be to take care of the music.
“Everything in our lives — faith, hope, love,” says Jamal. In the photo with her husband and son
— As a child you were considered a musical Prodigy?
— No.
But did you start singing in three years.
— So says the mother, and, you know, I believe her now! When I see my Emir somewhere maybe, the right is holding the rhythm and so on. Now I hear from mom: “yeah, but you didn’t believe me. I told you… I Have your records have not survived.”
— And your mother remembers what song was in your performance?
— “Bear with doll Boyko stomping…” surprisingly, it is even recorded on tape. But magazines were few, and later my singing erased to record some music. Unfortunately.
— And preserved first children’s album, recorded in nine years at the Studio Simferopol, the Crimean regional TV and radio companies of Ukraine?
Yes. We came up with a piano accompanist and only recorded 12 children and folk Crimean Tatar songs. Remember, I was fascinated by the huge remote.
— You wouldn’t want to return to her repertoire one of those songs?
Possibly… actually, one of those songs I recorded in the debut album For Every Heart. This Crimean Tatar folk song Pengereden (“window”), performed to the accompaniment of acoustic guitar.
— It is true that as the first fee you got the… Barbie doll, my mom got me?
How do you know? Sure! Just not a real Barbie, and Turkish. It was a shame that it is not until the end of the arms and legs move. But my big dream.
— You know what you’re singing jazz from a young age… a girl to this genre you taught dear Crimea, the Armenian composer and arranger Gennady Vladimirovich Astsaturyan, God rest his soul.
— Yes, uncle Gene was a wonderful man! Known in Simferopol, composer and arranger, he worked on the repertoire of the Crimean Tatar ensemble, then was artistic Director of the orchestra honored artist of the Crimea, the Crimean Tatar singer Zarema-Hanum. Everyone knew that he was very popular, cool, to get to him was impossible to anyone of the musicians.
Before I sang with my teacher of solfeggio Ali Halilovici Kadyrov. And then began to prepare for the first ever singing competition “crystal note” and it took me a real arrangement. All were working under “backing tracks”, and my parents couldn’t afford could.
— Have you done much piano in the first Alushta music school?
— Yes. See, I even in the childhood I wanted to perform live and not a “minus” (laughs). Although at that time it was ridiculous: all the cool, under “backing tracks” and you’re a beggar, to sing under live instruments. The piano I always played Ali Halilovic.
So. I understand that I will soon go to Moscow for “Crystal touch” and needs a strong “minus”. In the end my father came directly to uncle Gene. He arranged an audition, they say, sing what you know… I Sing some pop-soul — something from Whitney Houston, something of Marii Cary, and scary!
And what was the reaction of uncle Gene?
He said: “Well… I will undertake to make arrangements”. I chose the song “the Crimean snow,” written by Server Kakura on the poems by Olga Golubeva. So for the first time in my life I received a professional musical arrangement and playback. But uncle Gene as I now understand it, woke up the passion!
— Why do you think so?
He saw the talent and wanted me comprehensively developed. He himself was a jazz musician.
Uncle Gene made timely vaccination policy?
Yes. Although we also had LPS of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie holiday, that my parents bought back in Central Asia… I would Say more, mother of my childhood put them and I fell asleep under them.
— As a lullaby?
— Yeah, but… It was still in Melitopol. And when the record ended, I woke up unhappy, and the mother had to run it again. Years later, a “meeting” with Ella Fitzgerald still held. Under the guidance of the uncle’s Genes, I taught her the material entire albums. Learned by ear, memorizing the correct pronunciation of the words, copied the melismas, especially scat (in jazz — vocal imitation of a musical instrument. — AVT.), even taught a solo improvisation of individual instruments: saxophone, piano, trumpet and so on. Yeah, those were homework uncle’s Genes. After Ella Fitzgerald followed by Sarah Vaughan, then it was time to Billie holiday.
— Uncle Gena you made friends?
— Scary! Everything else, his daughter Gayane was my age! We are still friends, although she now lives in Portugal. By the way, Gayane Astsaturyan did all the prints for our merchandising of the Eurovision: bags, t-shirts and stuff.
The last ten years I’ve been watching your creativity. I have developed a strong belief that even the star quality you are looking for a musical and personal sense a form of modern songs.
— Wonderful!
“Cinema is an area which I haven mediocrity. I like that a lot of my songs soundtracks”
— You go from genre to genre, flowing and transforming, like the terminator. What is your album “Creel”?
— I never wanted album, wanted to divide the material into several parts. The first is The Great Pretender, Happiness and I Believe In U. Then, what happened? (Leafing through the mobile phone, quickly find the track listing and shows. — Ed.) “Nieznajomej” — a light electro-soul. I wrote it in Vasilkov with the Lesik Omodada from Ternopil indie band Tik Tu. I liked their music, and I thought, why don’t we make an arrangement? Les came to my house, brought homemade cheese. I cooked buckwheat. We ate, sat down and wrote an arrangement of a song “Nieznajomej”. In an informal home setting appeared and arrangement “Loves” taken from a jazz guitarist Dmitry Kushnirov. Happiness, The Great Pretender, “Sumou” and livebuy version of “Loves” I recorded with ensemble Acoustic Quartet jazz pianist Yefim Chupakhin, who lives in new York.
Then there are plans of the plate was not? Usually, if the star is preparing a national scale album, gaining 15-30 songs, and then discarded the ones without which you can do…
— We have different, a lot of situational improv — continues to Jamal. — Of course, there are songs that are not included in the album and is still waiting in the wings. Probably, “Creel” I just felt, because these ten songs, in most cases, reveal the real me. You know, somewhere in me is seething soul music and tradition gospel music, which is a burden to infinite cadences, solo, the top notes. At the same time, I love electronic music, minimalist arrangements.
— It’s nice that Jamal is not solely limited to pop music, and reveals the different talents. Twice you have already been in a movie. In the first film seems to have played himself?
— I think not. In 2013, I starred in the film “Povodyr” Director Oles Sanin, where he played the role of singer Olga Levitskaya. It was a historic character — actress of the Kharkov theater “Berezil” by Les Kurbas.
The second film was a fantasy – “Polina” (2016) French-Belgian Director Olias Barco. It was an interesting experiment?
— Not entirely successful. As a result, I asked the Director to cut the scene with my participation.
Why?
— I did not like what happened.
— It was useful to participate in the filming with Jean Reno and French redhead top model Audrey Marne, who is friends with Olga Kurylenko and Mila Jovovich?
— Definitely, it was an interesting experience. Movie — the sphere which I still mediocrity. Yeah, I like that a lot of my songs are soundtracks. Mean “1944”, “Creel”, “Promise”, “Way to Dodoma”, “Chomu flowers toil Ochi?” The latter was written during the filming of “the Guide”. Two new songs specially written for the movies.
— What movies?
— “The price of truth” by Polish Director Agnieszka Holland… It’s a great movie about the Welsh journalist Gareth Jones. He was the first European journalists covered the tragedy of the Ukrainian people — the Holodomor…
— You work with Agnieszka Holland?! Yes, this Director is a genius! I was struck by her drama “total Eclipse” about Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud, where he played a young Leonardo DiCaprio.
Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for 28 November this year.
One result was released a month ago, the album “10” — collection of the best tracks over a ten-year career. A recently launched national tour of “10”. What is his mood?
— Ten years as a songwriter, as a singer and as a person. It is ten years from the moment people saw me at the festival “New wave”. A decade of transformation that I had been saving, as changing the where moved.
— With such an intense creative life, I guess, is this: coming home and no power… What should I do?
— It is necessary to change the situation: to go somewhere for two or three days or take a couple of hours in the forest to be fed with energy. By the way, on your birthday, I did. The three of us left for a few days in the hotel, which is located in a very picturesque place in the forest near Chernigov. Come back — and again you you.
As previously reported “FACTS,” Jamal admitted that thinking about how to make a pause in your career and have a second child.
Photo from Instagram
