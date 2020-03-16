‘I started with cleaning floors’: how the Ukrainian built up a successful business in metal processing in USA
Working day Vasyl Stetsyuk, owner of a machine shop in Phoenix in Arizona, starts with working with metal. He works for the machine, experimenting with new equipment, and develops three-dimensional models of parts, writes “Voice of America”.
In the United States Basil emigrated in 1990 from the Ternopil region, Ukraine. First had to take any job to settle in a new country.
“When I came to America, I was the driver, was a mechanic — says Basil. Never Turner was not. I started working with, swept and washed floors, cleaned anything on the sly…”
However, the man sought stability. A friend of a Ukrainian Vasyl Shvets took it to a small plant, where he worked for 40 people. Shvets worked as a Turner-milling machine. He began to teach Stetsyuk.
For 5 years Vasyl Stetsyuk became a professional Turner. Subsequently began to develop computer-aided design and drawings, because that begins the process of manufacturing parts. And then in 1995 he decided to open his own business.
“It is very simple: did the license, paid a Deposit on the machine, bought the machine and work themselves”, — said Vasily.
Basil produces prototypes of parts mainly for the medical industry, pharmaceutical companies, Aero – and food industries, and also develops and creates her own devices. For example, did a special mill that can be used for crushing food and rubbing the medication into the powder. Now patented his invention.
“This mill I did in Ukraine for grinding grain, an idea I introduced here, says Stetsyuk. — But added something different, newer, so now my mill is awaiting patenting”.
Also Basil is a device that cleans the surface of the medical capsule. Fine-grained powder, which they fill in the production, gets on the outer surface of the capsules. The device clears the capsule before it become marketable. Unlike other similar technologies, his machine is easy to use, it can, as a designer, it is easy to disassemble and assemble.
The company Vasyl Stetsyuk works four. Two of them Ukrainians.
“Our will always help everything, than can, — says Turner Roman Ivanishin. To the Americans it does not always work”.
Your success Vasily explains the heavy daily work. Little young immigrants, said the man, want to get your hands dirty with machine oil. However, for him, this path was the discovery of not only business but also myself.
bookmark