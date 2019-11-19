I stressed out: miss Ukraine universe 2019 about the problem with the visa
The winner of the national contest “Miss Ukraine-universe”-2019 26-year-old Anastasia Saturday will represent Ukraine at the world competition of beauties. Recall that the U.S. Embassy denied a visa to the Ukrainian beauty. After the publication of this information, the wave of indignation on the part of the organizers, the Embassy still gave Anastasia an entry permit to the United States.
The contest “Miss universe”-2019 will be held on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia.
— I am happy that I will represent my country — admitted “FACTS” Anastasia. — Honestly, I’m stressed out, knowing that my trip in jeopardy. Now everything goes on as usual: I gather closet, the final dress and national costume is ready. All my Luggage, I think will fit in five suitcases!
Anastasia will fly to USA for 25 November. According to the rules of the contest, all the girls are starting to prepare for the final few weeks before the event. This year to participate in the “Miss universe” will be 79 beauties from all continents.
