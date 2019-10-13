“I think that sometimes he is watching me”: the famous neighbor Zelensky made a surprise…
Famous Ukrainian singer Gaitana spoke about his neighbor — the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.
In an interview with “Swfscan the life” Gaitan admitted that after a neighbor became President, their lives have changed for the better.
“I’m sure you can sleep more relaxed. Because the protection of so much appeared. I was surprised because it seemed to me that now we have nowhere to go, there will be traffic jams, but nothing. Everything is as it was before,” admitted Gaitan.
She also said that the Zelensky did not see, but he is clearly watching it (according to their own feelings of the singer), especially when she’s riding her bike.
“Maybe this is a delusion or his guards. When I go out, I see some car with dark Windows going so impressively for me. Maybe this is a delusion, maybe I want to believe in it”, — said the girl.
We will remind, in a course a press-marathon Zelensky had admitted that he will never agree to live at the place of work, on Bank. “To live in the Bank? You want me out of your mind?”, indignantly he said to one of the questions about the future place of residence.
