‘I want to be heard’: adopted in the US, the Ukrainian, in which suspected adult midget, gave an interview
The Ukrainian, who was adopted by the spouses from Indiana, and subsequently left them unattended for the first time spoken publicly in his defense. The fact that the adoptive parents of a little girl that they adopted as an 8-year-old, confident that their daughter was a 22-year-old, maybe, and 33-year-old midget-a sociopath who deceived them.
Natalia Burnett, an orphan with congenital dwarfism, told his version of history on the show Dr Phil, which will air on Thursday, writes Fox News. In September, her story has captivated the country when her adoptive parents, 45-year-old Christina Barnett and 43-year-old Michael Barnett, was charged with contempt to dependent. Charges filed after in 2013 they moved to Canada without Natalia.
Barnett, who is now divorced, adopted Natalia in 2010, and the doctor determined that she was about 8 years old. In September 2014, Natalia told the County Sheriff’s Department Tippecanoe, in 2008 she came to the US “adoption” of his native Ukraine and that Barnett had adopted her two years later.
She said she lived with Barnett for about two years in the County of Hamilton. According to WISH-TV, the study of the skeleton, held at the children’s hospital Peyton manning in 2012, estimated the age of Natalia in 11 years.
But in the same year, Barnett changed the official age Natalia for 22 years and soon moved to Canada. Although the couple reportedly rented for her an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, she didn’t know anyone in town and left without means of financial support. In 2014 she was evicted, and as reported to her adopted neighbors.
Natalia says that is not seen Barnett since then, as they left the country. The pair made a number of specific charges against Ukrainka, claiming that the supposedly grown woman was just posing as a little girl. Christina said news stations in September, Natalia was diagnosed with psychopathy and sociopathy, and argued that the adoption was a fraud.
Recently on ABC News “Good morning America” Barnett said, according to them, Natalie can be and 33 years.
During the interview with Dr. Phil leading asked Natalia whether it is a “33-year-old crook”.
“It portrays you to be an evil midget, which would poison their coffee or slaughter them in their sleep… They say that you deceived them, lied about your age and terrorized them,” says Dr. Phil, on that she responds through her tears: “It is not so”.
“Why are they so much wanted to get rid of you? Six or seven year old child living in the apartment for one year, for me it’s just implausible,” he says. — I think it boils down to whether you’re an evil child, demon, a psychopath, who came here to kill everyone.”
Ukrainian of indeterminate age says she just wants “people to hear my side.”
Last week the judge in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, issued a ban on this case, stating that Barnett can’t discuss medical, psychological or educational records of Natalia in an interview for the media, since such features may cause pretrial publicity, making it difficult to find impartial opinions of a jury. However, the pair may discuss the allegations and the defense in General.