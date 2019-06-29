“I want to become famous all over the world”: the daughter of Eugene Mishka has told about participation in “the Voice. Children”…
Sunday, 30 June, viewers “1+1”, will be the decisive stage — the “knockouts” popular project “Voice. Children-5”. Talented participants will compete for the right to live and to fight for the title of best young singer in the country. Now the teams coaches — Jamala, Jiji, Positivity and Nadia Dorofeeva — four participants. After the “knockout” every coach will have to choose only two of the strongest vocalists.
A step away from the finale of “FACTS” exclusive spoke with some of the most prominent participants of the fifth season of the project.
Alexander Tatarashvili (command “Time and Glass”)
Sasha, who came to the project from Georgia is called a singer with a big heart. A few years ago he persuaded his parents to adopt the neighborhood kids, whose family was killed in the accident. Each performance of Zazanashvili enthralls viewers and breaking records views on Youtube. In “blind auditions” hit the selection of the best performances of The Voice worldwide, and the video had been viewed over a million times.
— Sasha, what did the parents when they managed to pass the next stage of the project?
— We were very happy parents are proud of me. Remember how I was overcome with emotion when three of the strongest vocalists chose me. I just couldn’t speak.
— At what age did you sing?
Now I am 12 years old I started singing in three years. My dream is to become a famous singer. Popular people have more opportunities to be heard and to draw attention to important issues. Most children do not have families and homes, I’m very concerned. Becoming known will be able to help them more.
— You called the main contender for victory…
You know, I, like all members, I hope to win, but not for me to decide. I’m just going to give it my 100 percent in the next broadcast. Even if I become a winner of “the Voice”, will continue to work on yourself and develop your career. My dream is to sing at the Opera house La Scala, and believe that if you work hard, this dream will be realized. At least I do. Good in school and doing vocals. I have a lot of concerts and rehearsals. And even in the holidays, every spare moment, give training in singing, I have a great teacher. I live music and otherwise, do not imagine my life.
Cooking Koshevaya (team Jamala)
The young singer, the daughter of the artist of “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh for the second time tries his hand at the project. Her performance beat record hits in the Network. After participating in the previous season, Varia promised to make every effort to reach the final.
— How did you feel going further into the project?
— I was so excited. Could not believe what was happening. Even fell on stage on his knees! Due to the fact that happened, I started to believe in myself, realized that during these two and a half years, who strenuously preparing for the project were not in vain. I grew vocal, and she has changed, matured. Parents are very proud of me and said I will achieve great success.
— What do you dream of becoming?
I sing seven years and want to become a world famous singer. I hope I will succeed. By the way, I like the acting profession. Probably every girl dreams about her.
— In the “Voice” would win only one singer…
— Actually, every child that passed on, they deserve to win. Each unique and beautiful voice. Even if I don’t pass, I want to continue to work on myself not to give up. For me, it is a great honor to go to the “knockouts” and to sing with such talented guys. But I believe in their strength and how each of us would like to win. Besides, I do not want to let down their coach. Jamal incredibly positive, I really like her songs. They are emotional, inspired to something good. I just want to write my own poems. Jamal is my idol. After Christina Aguilera…
— You had to combine school with filming of the project.
— Yes, but it worked for me. Although the school has difficulties. Until fourth grade I was horoshisty, but now I find it difficult to switch from elementary school to high and the rating has deteriorated a bit. Especially not develop my relationship with math and science. But I promised myself that I will overcome everything!
Karina of Stolba (command “Time and Glass”)
Karina third time comes for a casting “Vote. Children”, but this year special for her. The girl was the last chance to take part in the project, since she had turned fourteen years old. It is now one of the favorites of the audience.
— I confess, the parents didn’t believe that I can win in the vocal “battles” I saw that, said Karina. — But in spite of that, they said, “You can do it!”. In General, I picked myself up and fought for real. After I announced that I was held, the parents cried from happiness and words were not needed.
— What did you feel?
— I became more confident, started believing in what you can move towards your dream, not paying attention to any difficulties. Since childhood, I was very artistic — singing, dancing. Sing the age of five, but professionally, as a teacher, do with first class. I dream of becoming a singer in his native country. I want to give people the music that they, together with me, feel what I sing.
You have strong competitors on “the Voice.”
You know, I don’t think about it. For me the most important thing is to perform well, as the last time. I want to not only I won, and our team. If I fail to reach the final and win, I’m ready to try the forces in the adult “Voice”. Because right now I’m building my future, and so you need to use every chance.
