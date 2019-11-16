I wanted to give up and go the distance: the sudden recognition of a former member of the “Tanzu s with a stars”
Sunday, November 17, will host the semi-finals “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”). This evening will be known the names of the finalists. Cup winner while four pairs competing, and the competition becomes even fiercer: Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva, Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat.
Leading the balcony of the thirteenth air will become a famous actor, coach, “League of laughter” Stanislav Boklan. Will appear on the floor and the former participant of the project, a popular singer Olga Polyakova. In the semifinals each of the pairs will show three numbers: the classic ballroom dance program, a room with one of the judges and “dance for life”. This time it will fulfill all pairs simultaneously, before the start of the show results.
It is already known that the pair of Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer will dance along with the emotional judge project by Francisco Gomez. Dramatic pair of Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat out on the floor with the prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar. Olympic medal winner Anna Rizatdinova together with his partner Alexander Prokhorov and Vlad Yama will show a passionate tango. And Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar will appear on the floor along with the legendary choreographer Gregory Capcicum and dance the waltz.
According to the rules of the project, the judges will evaluate only three members of the jury are not involved in the play.
Recall that in the last broadcast flooring left a couple of umoristi Helen Kravec and Maxim Leonov. “For life” they danced with Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. The judges have made their choice, leaving in the draft Olympic champion.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Maxim Leonov told what happened behind the scenes of the project, which is not enough to Elena Kravets and for whom he will support in the finals.
— Maxim, how did you feel when hit in the risk zone?
— In fact,at risk our couple with Elena Kravets was already the second time. So our reaction was more calm, and we almost did not survive. But, in fact, dance for life is more appreciated, not technically, but emotionally. Therefore, when in the dance, there is the right emotional pitch — the technique goes by the wayside. Accordingly, we knew we needed all the forces to show how badly we want to go ahead and dance in the next broadcast.
Nevertheless, judge for your a few did not vote.Had a feeling that he will leave the flooring in this broadcast?
— I confess that I have throughout the day when it was live, there was a feeling that today something might not go according to plan. This is indicated by all the small events happening throughout the day and even during the broadcast. It is bringing me closer to the idea that today’s broadcast is for our couple can be the final.
ToAK you have a feeling that your pair is not enough to continue the fight?
— Not enough, of course, sent the audience for free in support of our Lena and couples. And, unfortunately, the evaluation of judges is not passed by and played a role.
— What was your training regime for all of two and a half months of the project?
— Throughout the weeks of training between broadcasts we were more or less quiet day — Monday. But even on this day we were going on the canal with a Director and production team to discuss the plan for the next broadcast. Starting from Tuesday is our training day started at 10-11 am in ballroom and ended close to midnight — in the 11-12 o’clock in the evening on the floor shooting pavilion. And, of course, Sunday that was broadcast, we started to rehearse on the set at 11 am. Then, of course, and the performance itself for which we have toiled all week.
— Elena Kravetz has admitted that she loves to dance. That was its weak spot on the floor?
— The weak point Elena was… Thursday. As a rule, on Thursdays she had a condition where nothing happens and motion are forgotten. I just felt tired. But it was enough to come Friday, all as if the hand is removed and power again returned to her body. Know, then opened not even a second wind, and the fourth or fifth.
— Which one of your dances was the most difficult technically and emotionally?
— Technically and emotionally probably the hardest was the Paso Doble. In the period performances of dance we have repeatedly visited the idea to give up and go the distance. The Paso Doble is, in fact, was a turning point in our dance marathon because after that Lena realized how much she already knows.
— It was your favorite room?
You know, I can’t pick just one luumy dance. Just each of them Elena was revealed in a new way and each was an original story, which put your emotions to the audience lived each story with us.
— Who do you see in the finale, who is now sick?
— This season was very unpredictable. So favorites for myself I can not identify. Each pair is very individual and every broadcast of the show ends with unpredictable results. I am a fan of most sincere couple that can in this difficult race to be yourself and not to lose dignity in front of the audience. Very easy to go in the game, but at the same time, it’s hard to be real and true to himself until the very end.
