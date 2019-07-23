“I wanted to leave the project”: the shocking recognition of the winner of “the Bachelor 9” (photo)
Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova — pair created in the ninth season of the romantic project “the Bachelor” (STB). Six months after the end of the project Nikita and Dasha are still together and admit that they love each other and happy.
“Didn’t understand how you can go love on a project where all the “swirling” around one guy.”
— Do not be afraid to be yourself, — said in an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Dasha Kvitkovaaddressed the new contestants for the tenth season of “the Bachelor.”
— Dasha, it turns out, you are the first participant of “the Bachelor,” who did what to many was not under force!
— Actually I can’t say that you were doing something that others could not. It is rather our Nikita joint of the robot. Just at some moment matched our desire to build relationships.
— So, is this for real? There was no game?
– I do think that playing “the Bachelor” is impossible. All was as it should be. And secret no no. We with Nikita just had the feeling. Not scripted — it happened.
— At what point did you feel things are going this way?
— Probably, it all started with a date in Egypt. It was a 6 week project. We had a convergence, contact. We were able to trust each other secrets, tell us more about yourself. Perhaps, another atmosphere this has. Then we talked a lot about parents. I told you that I do not communicate with dad. Nikita spoke about their experiences…
By the way, because you had the first kiss in the ninth season of “the Bachelor”!
— Yes, it happened on a date in a bar. But, I confess, I still didn’t understand in terms of what might happen next. It was spontaneous, unexpected, unpredictable kiss. Just emotions, feelings.
— You feel comfortable on the project?
— Of course! I really liked the project. I tried not to participate in the showdown girls. I think it will no need to waste nerves. Knew what I signed up for, so didn’t want to worry.
— You succeeded or are you always this calm?
— I confess that in my life I’m not always so calm. And in the project there were moments when I could hardly contain. But the Bachelor didn’t have the girls that clearly irritated me. In principle, I they were all indifferent.
— Were you a fan of the project before a party?
— I was not a fan, just watched some episodes. Remember the final program with Ivanka and Rozenom of Anosy. But I never imagined yourself in the place of girls! Moreover, do not understand this position to follow the love on a project where all the “circling” around a guy.
— And then what happened?
— I got “weak”, and I went. Once sat in the kitchen with his brother’s wife, and was indignant: how people can go through such a complex journey on “the Bachelor” and then spit on everything and leave? Saying that, if I went, I would have done differently. Here is me and caught.
“I was sure that I will return home alone”
At the finals you had a feeling that Nikita would choose you instead of Lily?
— Say, I knew that Nikita has feelings for me. We told each other that all is well.
I mean, when you went to the finals, you already knew that defeat?
— No, for me the final time was very difficult. There was a time when I even wanted to leave the project.
— Difficult moment is jealous of Leela?
– It was all together. It’s tough when you build relationships with people and notice how he cares for other girls. Remember the moment when Nikita said Leela phrase that got me a little unsettled. And I just want to end it, not knowing why we are here.
– What was the phrase?
— He asked her, “Why are you crying? You don’t believe in the sincerity of our feelings?” I didn’t understand his relationship with Lily. In General, flew to the finals, just to dot the “I”, to talk to Nikita. I was sure that I will return home alone.
— What were you thinking about in that moment when Nikita said that chose you?
I was in shock. Probably an hour and a half could not understand what was happening. Then we were left alone, talked. But I could not believe that the draft is over.
— If today someone of your friends said he wanted to go on “the Bachelor”, what would you have said?
— What is one hundred percent “Yes.” In fact, besides the emotions that you get on the project, it is also a very big life lesson. For restraint and patience. It is clear that somewhere a nervous condition may fail, but if you survive, then it is unlikely that it will be able to break. This is a very good school of life.
— Now you have to change something for the sake of Nikita?
— Relationship is in any case a robot. And himself, and the relationship. If you know something hurts the person, it is necessary to change it. Unless, of course, want him to be happy. In this respect, Nikita and change each other. But not in the sense that we break the inner core. Just learning to be together.
— He has already made you an offer?
And all men make the offer, even if you do not have a girlfriend? I few of these met…
See also: I could not Imagine that it would end like this: Nikita Dobrynin told what happened after the finale of “the Bachelor”
— We know that you are a model, demonstrate underwear. Nikita applies to your lesson?
— Supports me. If you will be shooting initially speak about it personally with Nikita. All the posts that make social networks, also discuss with him.
— Who does the housework?
— It turns out that we both cook. Domestic questions regarding cleaning, dishwashing, basically I decide. But Nikita and he could stand to wash the dishes. A lot around the house doing together.
— Are you happy?
— Absolutely!
— Auditions are now participating in the next season of “the Bachelor.” What advice would you give girls?
— I think, the main thing — do not play with the Bachelor. You just need to be yourself, showing a young man yourself for who you are. Because sooner or later the game will end and the mask will fall. I would say to the girls: be a real — and succeed. Another way the Bachelor does.
A contestant on “the Bachelor” Sofia in an interview with “FACTS” told about his feelings for Nikita and how her life has changed after the project.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter