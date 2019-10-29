“I wanted to see my grandkids”: Angelina Jolie explained the terrible decision to remove both Breasts
Popular Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of brad pitt and mother of five children, far in 2013 had surgery to remove the breast and replace them with implants. About the reasons for his action star wrote in an article for The New York Times.
In particular, 44-year-old star addressed the problem not only from the point of view of medicine, but also from the point of view of mental health and emotional well-being.
As you know, the late mother of Angelina, the actress Marcelin Bertrand, died in 2007 at age 56 after a ten-year struggle with ovarian cancer and breast cancer.
“I lost my grandmother and mother to breast cancer. I remember once I was holding my mother’s hand when she was in chemo, and when she started to blush, I had to rush for a nurse. Now there are new ways to determine which drug for chemotherapy is more suitable for each patient, which reduces the number of horrible side effects”, the article says.
Angelina said that her mother fought cancer for almost a decade. When the actress was standing in the hospital corridor, waiting for the mother’s body is prepared for cremation, her doctor said that he had promised his mother to tell Jolie about her predisposition to cancer. Years later she had to undergo a genetic test, which showed that she has the gene — the so-called BRCA1.
The actress wrote that the probability of developing breast cancer in women is usually equal to 13 percent. She’s this figure was much higher: risk of developing breast cancer was 87 percent and ovarian cancer to 50 percent. Because of the high risk specialists recommended she do preventive surgery. Jolie was conducted double mastectomy, and later she removed the ovaries and fallopian tubes.
In the years after the operation, Angelina, in genetic diagnosis, progress was made. Genetic testing has become more available and less expensive. There are such treatments as inhibitors of checkpoint immunity (check-point inhibitors) that block the “invisible cloak”, which put cancer cells to survive. PARP inhibitors when used in combination with immunotherapy can improve the chances of survival of patients with breast cancer and ovarian.
“My friend had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. She had no family history, but despite this, in 30 years, she got sick. She studied all the latest achievements of science and modern treatments. She made a choice in favor of the mastectomy, removing the breast and nipple. She froze eggs before she had to undergo chemotherapy and then did reconstructive surgery. She showed her fight with cancer through his art to share their experience with others” — said the star.
Celebrity sure, although such stories should give us hope, there is still a long way to go. The fact is that currently there is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer or prostate and there is no effective treatment of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer known as “triple negative cancer.”
Angelina Jolie says that she felt made the right choice to increase your chances to see her children become adults, and to see grandchildren.
“I hope to give them as much time as possible. I have over ten years of living without my mom. She only saw several of his grandchildren and was too sick to play with them. My grandmother died at age 40. I hope that my choice will allow me to live a little longer,” — says Jolie.
According to her, the deepest scars are often invisible — they are in the shower. All the patients whom she met at the Curie Institute, said that the care and support of her family — the main motivation for fighting the disease.
“Enough to close their eyes to the mistreatment of women. Stop disturbing girls to get an education or medical care. Stop forcing them to marry the person you chose for them, especially when they are still children. Help young girls realize their uniqueness. Help protect the women you know” — calling the actress.
