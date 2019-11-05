I wanted to sink through the earth: a well-known entertainer told about shocking trick MARUV on…
Outrageous singer MARUV, MTV award as the best Russian singer, disgraced at private party. According to the well-known leader and showman Andrei cajuly of the star was inappropriate, she was swearing at the audience from the stage.
“She was my size, but one phrase — and she fell for me below the knee. At the party the betting companies are waiting for McGregor and it is the undercard. As soon as she stepped on stage, and it was a closed event, and to the stage a man came up 25 of the 50 in the room. Stand, withdraw, and she wants her girl dancers to help shout from the stage into the microphone, verbatim quote, “Who will give to the scene the handle — I always get f*Ucka”. I was so embarrassed, I will fall through the floor. I respect her as a professional, she’s a really cool show, at the level of Europe and the world. But here is a shout from the stage, it sounded like a prepared phrase for concerts in the club”, — told Dzhedzhula edition of “News”.
We will remind, at MARUV explained why she received the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards as “best Russian singer”. The fact that her nomination included the channel “MTV Russia”.
