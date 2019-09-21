I was afraid of Olya Polyakova: the producer of “X-factor” about the behind the scenes of the project
There was a second edition the 10th season of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB). At the stage of shooting the producers of the project promised that at the auditions the judges of the show will change, transmitting your place to the colleagues on show-to business. Thus, in the second place issue Olya Polyakova at the table of the jury took the world-famous Italian tenor Alessandro Safina.
– I was not on the “X-factor” 1280 daysher,— a little ponostalgirovat at the beginning of the day judge Igor Kondratyuk.
One of the most unusual was the appearance on stage show of the Olympic champion Irina Merleni. It turned out she has 10 years of experience singing and dreams of becoming a singer. However, the athletes singing the judges are not very impressed, and Irina have got only 1 “Yes”.
Not missed in training camp and former assistant Nastya Kamenskih Anton. The appearance of the guy all intrigued, because Nastya said that this man was doing for her what she asked for. However, the “old connection” has not helped Anton to get to the next round of the show.
But 14-year-old Masha sur, made a resounding statement that feels bigger Beyonce, heard from the three judges “Yes”.
– Although you are small, but is doing, what we have here, even the adults do not, — said Nastya Kamensky.
Was lucky to hear the same verdict, and 21-year-old Aelita-Victoria Everman that said Kondratyuk about the intention to prove him that she’s a singer.
– Previously, the participants did not allow themselves such, the producer was clearly shocked.
– Thank you, that was fantastic, summed up at the end of the casting Alessandro Safina, that first time sitting at the table of the world famous talent show.
Behind the scenes of auditions, force majeure, relationship with Danilko and earrings, in an exclusive interview with “FACTS” said the head of the vocal show “X-factor” Elena Romanenko.
–In fact, the casting is a separate little life, ‘said Elena. — You feel that kind of Lieutenant Colombo in a world of talents who must find something unique and outstanding. Our casting team has traditionally travelled around the country, listened to about 5000 thousand participants. A parallel to this yet passed the online audition. Anyone could send a video of your performance to us in the mail. After this, the next stage telekasting, during which it was possible to speak to our reputable by the jury. Those auditions we show every Saturday live.
*Elena Romanenko and music producer Vadim Lisitsa
— This year’s season of “the X factor” special.
– Anniversary. To be honest, when I think about this top ten, I admire the fact that we only have time to do it, and most importantly — how much is yet to come. This figure is the best proof that the “X-factor” remains for the audience a real example of a project about people who strive for something, who finds the courage to change lives in spite of everything!
— Which season you remember the most?
The start of any season always takes place in some surprising excitement. Exciting, and all Lee had not made a mistake in decisions. But then you come to the site, there was all smiles, despite the fact that he had not slept the last two days and all the worries fade into the background. If we talk about our favorite seasons, I don’t. Because everyone is special and carefully preserved in my heart.
– Probably not complete on the set no force majeure?!
– Force majeure? In our dictionary there is no such word. We call it “Len, there’s a small problem, but she had already decided…” no Matter what it is — a heavy downpour, when you have a photo shoot on location, or two judges and host of stuck in the tube for 7 minutes before the live broadcast, or suddenly caught fire props on stage. Anything can happen, that’s life! In any case, the graph is not rubber, from the checkpoint you can’t go back, so all questions are closed as if it were a standard situation.
— What usually remains behind the scenes?
– What we call “vnutryak”. There are a lot of funny stories that will not be clear if you weren’t “in the moment” and don’t know the context. The rest have been trying to share.
— What is your favorite judge?
– When in the childhood my brother and I ask mom who she loves more, mom always said, “Here it is inappropriate a word more. I love you equally much.” Same thing at the moment unable to answer me. All who sat at the judges ‘ table on “X factor” deserve great respect and a great relationship with my hand. Of course, as in any relationship there were disputes, but we always tried to find a common vision of the situation.
I perfectly relate to Igor Kondratyuk, I love long conversations with Andrei Danilko, is boundless love and respect Nino Katamadze, which is already not a judge, and a good friend. Changeable, as the may weather, Nastya Kamensky — we are always connected. And Olya Polyakova… the day Before filming I was scared that the wilful artist and the most unpredictable. But I somehow was not afraid, because I know that all can agree. In the end, it turned out that Olga is very lively, involved, committed and she’d fit into the judicial structure. Olga knows how to surprise, and it’s incredibly valuable! Wild and uncontrollable like a teenage Ivan Dorn! We rarely talk, but I would love to have worked with him. Serge… not much love for something, but rather the contrary.
