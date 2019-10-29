‘I was afraid to break the heart’: girlfriend of 4 years was texting late father and received an answer
23-year-old chastity Patterson from Newport (Arkansas), four years, sent a message on the phone late father and suddenly had the answer. About it writes “Today”.
On 25 October, she has published screenshots of e-mails on his page on Facebook than stunned their friends and followers.
Patterson admitted that every day sent to the phone of the deceased Jason Ligons SMS, in which he told about his life. Thursday, October 24, on the eve of the anniversary of his death, she wrote another message: “Dad, Hello, it’s me again. Tomorrow will be, as always, heavy. I was at the bottom, but then in my life there was a man who saved me, she said. – I want to make you happy: I still have no children. And I’m afraid to get married because you won’t be around to say “All is well”. In General, I’m fine”.
In this message, the girl suddenly received a reply: “hi, honey, it’s not your father, but I got all your messages for the past four years. My name is brad, in August 2014, my daughter died in an accident. Your lyrics helped me to move on. I wanted to write sooner, but was afraid to break your heart. You’re an extraordinary woman. Thank you, your message reminded me that God is there, and it’s not his fault that my little girl was gone. He gave me you, my angel.”
At the end of the message, the man concluded: “you’ll be fine, you’ll get there. I’m sorry you had to go the hard way. If it’s any consolation, I’m very proud of you!”