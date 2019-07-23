I was jealous of fellow traveler: the American Airlines flight the wife beat the husband of a laptop. VIDEO
21 July American Airlines plane waiting for the flight from Miami to Los Angeles, the woman was jealous of her spouse to the other passenger, a burst of unprintable swearing and repeatedly hit her husband with a laptop than shocking fellow passengers.
In the frame of an angry wife yells at the man for what he is “looking at other women”, and expressions the passenger does not select, writes Fox News. One of the flight attendants trying to interrupt her tirade, politely noting that in the plane there are children, what gets a rude response: “Yes, I know,” supplemented by a few strong words.
Behind the scenes, hear the companion said, “Just get her out of the plane!”
A large part of the video the pair are seen, but at some point, the “heroine” of the incident appears in the frame, hear her pounding man hands. At this point, the crew tries to split a pair and bring both out of the plane. A man jumps out of his row and first passes through the cabin forward. Shouting and swearing the wife follows him and almost immediately hits him several times with a laptop.
When a man is led away from the plane, his wife returned with the words: “I get my bag,” takes things and goes with her husband. When the captain of the aircraft tells her that she’ll be charged with assault, she says, “I don’t care”.
Warning: obscene language!
In a statement to Fox News, a representative for American Airlines confirmed: “on Sunday before leaving the gate at Miami international airport two passengers who were travelling in was involved in a dispute. In the plane, invited the representatives of law enforcement agencies and both passengers removed from the flight.”
“We thank the American team, which reacted quickly to mitigate the situation, — said in a statement. — Their actions led to the creation of a safe environment for all our passengers.”
Police Department Miami-Dade County confirmed that the incident actually happened. The police said that the quarrel was caused by problems with the passenger with alcohol. The authorities also noted that the strokes of the laptop got the flight attendant and another passenger after the laptop bounced off back to her passenger.
The authorities were unable to find a woman or contact her. According to police, people who received blows with a laptop, refused to complain about it officially. The stewardess and another passenger were able to fly normal flight and rebook on a later flight. Unknown flew with him a wife.