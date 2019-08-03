“I weighed 82 pounds”: Ostrowska Alina revealed the secret of her weight loss
Alina Ostrowska has a beautiful figure: the growth of 175 cm it weighs 58-60 pounds.
Leading “eagle and Tails”, as it turned out,… weighed 82 pounds!
“Despite the fact that I was more than a year traveled in the “eagle and tails” at the most fabulous resorts of the planet, photos in the swimsuit I have little. You may not believe it, but I’m too shy. And even in this video, tense with excitement- “at least nothing fell out”. And from these complexes? When I weighed 82 kg, my confidence was envy. And cellulite are not embarrassed, and he was!” — admitted Ostrowska.
Many of podeschi interested in how the presenter was able to lose weight, what diets she was sitting?
The answer was simple.
“I do not adhere to the diet do not advise anyone to do it! Body cleansing, fasting, healthy attitude toward themselves and the sport in any form — that’s the secret of my weight loss. However, usually everyone is interested in any one magic tool (exercise or pill), which — again! — and bring the body in tone. But it doesn’t work! Will have to change the way of life in General. Personally, I three years ago came to vegetarianism. Do not eat meat, fish, eggs, milk and dairy products. All this helped to lose weight, and my skin and hair became much better” — said Alina.