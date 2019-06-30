I went to the USA and after 20 years became a millionaire
Become a millionaire in the US is well every. LJ user from Miami under the name Skysheep told in his blog how he managed to earn in America decent condition. Further, his story in the first person.
Almost 20 years ago, I landed at the airport John F. Kennedy international airport in new York. With me I had a half-empty suitcase with clothes and $300 dollars.
One of the first complications that I had was telephones. They wanted me coins for 25 cents. I had to call welcoming me to the people and to announce that I have reached and what time it arrives my next plane. And I have had only 3 pieces of paper for one hundred dollars, and for some reason nobody wanted me to change $100 on coins for 25 cents. One airport worker, who looked like a janitor just gave me 4 coins. However the phone simply swallowed and did not join me. I had to ask the man some more coins. Later I learned that the phrase I used (“Do you have any change?”), — this is a standard phrase beggars who beg money to drink. When I phoned I received a response from the answering machine. I basically knew that they existed, but never left a message on the answering machine.
Then I had to go to another airport, La Guardia, where I had a plane to another city. I had no special ties in the United States, just a friend of my aunt lived in the U.S. state of Tennessee, and he contacted the local Church who agreed to help me at first. I successfully got on the bus, who drove me through the scenic areas of Brooklyn and Queens, covered with graffiti.
The second difficulty I faced, it was the size of La Guardia airport. It is necessary to go not just to the airport, and need to know which terminal you need. After a long ordeal, I finally found my terminal and got to this almost direct flight to the city of Knoxville. Later I learned that in the U.S. these cities Knoxville a few pieces, but then I didn’t occur to you that Americans can be located in different parts of the country called by the same name. I was lucky that I bought a ticket to me at the right state.
At that time, met at airports were allowed to pass directly to the exit of the plane, and during the exit I was met by a delegation from the Church with balloons and flowers. The first time I lived with the pastor of this Church, then one of the parishioners, who lived alone in the house with six bedrooms. I really have a lot of help the first time, drove to interviews, helped to obtain a social security number, sometimes drove to work, got me furniture and kitchen utensils.
My first job I found after two weeks. Near the house of the pastor was a restaurant. I went and asked if they hire people. They asked “Do you speak English?” and I said “of course”. They told me to come in the evening with black trousers and a black shirt. I only had one black t-shirt with picture of AC/DC on it. I put it on, but this shirt somehow did not like the restaurant Manager. In the end, she gave me a branded shirt of this restaurant, and said that it will deduct $30 dollars from my first paycheck.
I worked as a busboy, carrying all sorts of tables, trays, utensils, and other the weight back and forth. Received a $ 6.50 per hour and in the first week even earned his first tip, when one of the waiters shared with me a dollar tip, and joked, “anything to itself do not refuse!”. Of course, the work was very heavy and after the first few days I felt completely drained, legs and back ached after a 12-hour day. But I earned 270 $ in my first week of work that was about the same as I earned in a month in Moscow. Another plus was that you could order one serving of any dish for that day’s shift. Since the portions there were huge, it was enough for me for the whole day, and buy food I didn’t have to.
Then I went to work in a bar. There were more tips and you can sell cigarettes and cigars. In General, I wasn’t complaining. Shot his first apartment for $225 dollars a month. Machine I had, but I lived close to work.
Then I went to study at a local College (community college) while continuing to work at the bar. As it turned out, at these schools there are no entrance exams. Take to everyone who wants to learn. Since I was poor by American standards, I also received grants (Pell Grants) for training. When the cost of training of $500 per semester, I received about $2,000 grants. For the money I bought my first car for $800 dollars. After 3 months I broke it.
I continued to study, many times changed jobs, moved, then studied and worked.
And the main thing — how I became a millionaire in the United States. It turned out that to become a millionaire in the US is quite simple. You just have to come at a young age, get a good, popular education, to work, get money, spend less than you earn, savings to set aside and invest, and just wait, like, 20 years. And suddenly you’re a millionaire!
Here’s the story of my salary for the last 20 years that I have taken from the Social Security website. They once a year send me an email so I checked the correctness of the salaries on the basis of which they will accrue pension. As it turned out, to earn money in the U.S. is relatively easy for those who like to learn and not afraid of work.
Of course, I know that in other countries can make money. Only in Russia why-that the availability of education and job with a degree is not a guarantee of normal income. In Russia it is very easy to work as a doctor or engineer and not have money even to rent modest housing, not to mention things like retirement savings. For some reason in Russia it mostly depends on luck (and connections), and in the US it mostly depends on your effort and luck and connections play a much smaller value. Somehow, of all my classmates in Russia, only those who work in the government or law enforcement agencies, live well. And the rest, in my opinion, not live, but just exist, saving up for a TV or a trip to Turkey, dream about a car and saving up money for it, go to the country for 8 years in a row and build it with their hands (maybe to pension and damaged). Get into an accident and can’t replace the car, because the hull is not, and the other driver has insufficient insurance coverage.
However, in addition to making money, it is also necessary to keep them. For this we need to keep costs below revenues. Not everyone can do it, as the opportunities to spend money in the USA unlimited. Almost all companies have pension plans where you can defer part of their salary, before taxes, and the company puts their money. This is a great way to save money as it reduces taxes and allows just to obtain additional money from the company. Also, many companies pay for their employees ‘ education. I so got over 50 thousand dollars for training.
Here is the plate with the assets. Some of the old figures, of course, approximate, because I can’t exactly remember how much I had on the account in 1996. But the order of the numbers like this. In the column property I have included the value of the property minus the mortgage. Real estate was the best investment for me, although between 2007 and 2010 she pretty much fell in price. I bought three of the property — live in one and rent two. Retirement savings is money in retirement accounts (IRA, 401K). I try to lay there and invest in a diversified portfolio of securities. Sometimes my investments fall (-22% in 2008) and sometimes increase (+24% in 2013). But in General they are pretty well grown. Other investments are everything else that is not on the pension accounts. The rest includes the cost of the car and cash in my Bank account. Debts, besides the mortgage I have.
So, how to become a millionaire in the United States:
1. Paid specialty (easier to form)
2. Low cost
3. To invest in real estate and other things.
4. To wait a bit.