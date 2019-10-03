‘I wonder how I survived’: a woman from Washington 2 days spent in a ravine with a broken leg
A woman from Washington went on a camping trip, broke his leg and fell into a ravine. She managed to survive for two days with just 4 bottles of water and some snacks. This writes KomoNews.
Search and rescue teams have located the Barbara Dadswell about two miles (3.2 km) up the trail in the area Snohomish and took her to a safe place.
Since then, Dadswell is recovering at Regional medical center in Everett (WA).
“I was afraid, but I just decided not to focus on the bad,” said Dadswell about the time spent waiting.
For two long days she tried to focus on the natural beauty that surrounds her, and wondered how she survived.
“It was raining, and I thought, “You just want to die here? Or you’ll have to do something? Because no one comes here. No one knows you’re here,” she said.
On 14 September she went Hiking with her dog. She only had four bottles of water and some snacks of slim-Jims. She almost got to the end of the trail, but slipped on a large log, broke his leg and fell into a ravine.
“Slipped and broke a leg. I didn’t even notice how it happened. It happened so fast, ‘ said Dadswell. — I didn’t know what’s gonna happen to me, I very loudly yelled”.
Shock turned into determination.
She used a backpack for my dog, a few laces for shoes and some sticks to splint your leg, and spent the next day and a half, trying to climb closer to the trail.
Suddenly a young runner heard a dog barking.
“I heard the voice of a man. And I screamed: “You’re a man! You are a man. The Glory Of God.” I started screaming, says Dadswell. — The guy said, “are You okay?”, and I said, “No, I’m not okay”.
“The feeling that someone just appears at the moment when you think that nothing will not save you and you will probably die. And then I hear the voice and think “This can’t be real,” she added.
According to Dadswell, the man ran the 2 miles (3.2 km) back and forth to get some water and clothes from the car. Then he ran for the post of Ranger for help.
Search crews tried to find Dadswell, but were hampered by weather conditions. The ground crews consisting of about 20 volunteers involved in search and rescue, climbed two miles (3.2 km) up the trail, found Dadswell, and then took her to a safe place.
“Be grateful for all that we have said Dadswell. — Just be grateful.”
Dadswell had surgery on the knee she can’t put the right foot over the next 3 months. She is going to go to a rehabilitation center in Lynnwood, where she will have a long and slow convalescence, but the woman is very grateful to all who saved her.
“Protect yourself. Be sure to inform someone where you are going. And always know that if something happens, you will have to look for,” she said.
Rangers from the national Park Service say that even if you are planning a day walk on a simple route, you need to take 10 necessary things, including navigation tools, extra clothing, flashlights, first aid, food and water.