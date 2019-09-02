“I woof you”: her husband Cameron Diaz touching congratulated her 47-year anniversary
August 30 Cameron Diaz celebrated 47 anniversary. In honor of this event, the husband of actress Benji Madden had prepared for her tender greeting, and in your Instagram shared a picture from the family archive. Guitarist of the band the Good Charlotte posted a black-and-white photo taken during a river trip.
Happy birthday, my beautiful wife. You deserve all the best that can give the universe. I’m yours forever,
— he wrote under the post, with the smiley sweetheart.
We will remind, actress and musician married four years. She was married in January 2015. In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Cameron admitted that marriage is the best thing that happened to her.
My husband is the best. He is the greatest man and my best friend
— enthusiastically said the star.
At the same time, Diaz, who decided to make a break in career and to devote himself to the family, called marriage “hard work”. The star of “Charlie’s Angels” (Charlie’s Angels) told me that I wasn’t sure if she was ready to start a family, but she always knew that Benji will be special for her man.
I gave the audience more than half my life, started acting at the age of 22, that is, 25 years ago. Now I need time to recover and decide what I want to do. I don’t miss acting,
she said.
According to Diaz, she’s more interested in now the theme of “recovery”.
No matter what I do, it will definitely be something that I’m passionate about. The funny thing is that nobody knows what I’m gonna do. My time belongs only to me. I don’t sell movies, I don’t need to explain anything to anyone. I’m just going to live my life
concluded Cameron.