I would like to work in the “X-factor”, but scared Andrey Danilko — Daria Tregubova
September 14 live stream STB begins the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor”. In the history of the project this season will be special: the anniversary show will gather a record number of stars. They will appear both on stage and behind the scenes. Famous artists will congratulate the “X-factor” birthday for his performances and for the casting of participants each day will meet the new judicial structure. Chair of the jury this year is Olya Polyakova, Andrey Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Dmytro Shurov, Nino Katamadze, Oleg Vinnik and Igor Kondratyuk. For the first time in the judgment seat will be a world star Italian tenor, who applauded in the most prestigious Opera halls in the world and whose touring schedule booked a year in advance, — Alessandro Safina. Viewers familiar face will be among the contestants.
Will be broadcast eight episodes of auditions, the show and five live broadcasts starting in late November. And on December 28 the country will know the name of the winner tenth anniversary season. On stage will be new leader. It became a famous actress and TV presenter Daria Tregubova.
Daria said “Television FACTS” about their experiences from filming, as it combines acting career and the work of the master and that helps her to constantly be in good shape.
“On “X-factor”, the atmosphere is incomparable — easy, elevated and awesome fun”
— Dasha, you were leading one of the most popular talent show. What do you feel?
— Joy and enjoy the process. But most importantly I was in his place. Leading the project “X-factor” is not the only person who goes on stage in a beautiful dress, but the one who helps the participants to open up. And I think I deal with it.
— So, no doubt, accepting the proposal of the producers of the show?
— What could there be doubt?! I have never in himself no doubt. Even if I have something confused anyway I will try to make the right choice. Of course, I would like to work in the “X-factor”. Especially with such amazing referees. Although, I admit, I was scared Andrey Danilko. I was worried that I would be very upset with the participants, which I liked, but the judges did not take them further into the project. And so it happened in reality.
— What do you remember most from the first day of the project?
— It was kind of unreal energy! I worked in different shows, and each had its special charge. Was too nervous programs, and dramatic and such, when you come in and are immersed in a very strange situation. And here, on “X-factor”, the atmosphere is incomparable — easy, elevated and awesome fun. Apparently, when gathering together a lot of creative people, it’s always drive. Even when I was on set with a bad mood, sleepy, tired, literally 15 minutes on the Playground, in the hall or after communicating with the participants the mood was rising.
Dasha Tregubova believes that as a leading “X-factor” should help participants to open up
— Shooting auditions — very active process. What you had to give up for the sake of the show?
At that time, when I found out I will be doing the “X-factor”, I already had planned dates under TV shows and movies. In the year I have ten projects, where performing mostly the main roles. In General, I had to combine work, straining a huge number of people-planners, which I am incredibly grateful that I went to meet him. Therefore, it remains only to reduce the time of sleep. However, this for me is not unusual.
“Come even those who absolutely can’t sing”
— Have you already started to select images for live broadcasts of the project?
— I’m working with a terrific stylist Yuri Varivoda, with which we have a full understanding. I choose nothing, just standing and waiting for what I will suggest Jura. Of course we discussed with him the designers that I love. I think all the outfits are very beautiful. Even the images that we created for the auditions of the show, are already actively being discussed. I confess that on the set I felt they are very cool! I think, in the air does not disappoint.
— You were previously a fan of the project?
— Of course. He loved to watch the auditions, it’s a real drama. Besides, I love surprises, so it was great when somebody of the participants was a revelation for me. Liked to wonder as well if he sing, would he star.
Guessed?
— Sometimes. For example, watching a group of KAZKA in the eighth season, I immediately realized that they are cool. By the way, when I used to watch “X-factor”, more attention paid to groups and solo artists. Imagined yourself in the place of this man, thought he was feeling right now. And this time, when she became the host of the show, just fell in love with several groups. But I will say for now, they were to live or not.
— And they themselves would become a member of “X-factor”?
— With great pleasure. Who would refuse from participation in such a show? Except those who absolutely can’t sing, although these are coming.
“On the set of eat a lot of any harmful, Pro sports generally keep quiet”
— Surely you don’t just have to pass the auditions. That was the hardest part?
— Conquer fear and self-doubt. Many years passed until I realized that everyone loves confident people. When you come in and do everything with great conviction in their own rightness and self-assurance, the people around you start to think: “maybe he need?” And let it be even some outright garbage, which no one of you were not expecting.
I started getting roles only after it has stopped is to be afraid. But this fear off, of course, not immediately, need some experience. And failures including. I’ve often said that my first castings was a total failure. But the main thing — to stop being afraid and not to stop. If you believe that it’s yours, even if very experienced, be ready that will have to go through fire, water and copper pipes, to sooner or later “shoot”.
“The main thing is to stop being afraid and not to stop,” says Dasha
— By the way, this happened more than once and with members of the “X-factor”.
Remember how timid stood on the stage of this talent show MONATIK, which are strictly interviewed by jury member Serge? Remember how he modestly asked, “Well, maybe you’ll still give another chance?” And then again — and grabbed the chance. You need not to stop trying.
— Actors ‘ summer — time active set. You have time to relax a bit?
In my profession, really, summer is not the time to relax. In the best case will be able to allocate the holiday period in January. And not at the beginning of the month because it will go on the new year celebrations. Only in the second half of January to mid February it will be possible to rest. That’s what I do every year. Have long wanted a friend to go to cool detox clinic in India. Not because I need a certain program of recovery, just want a change of scenery and impressions. To put in your body, which this year worked as a convict.
Despite the workload, you are always in great shape. How do you do it?
— I’d love to say that I play sports, but it will be a lie. There’s just not enough time for physical education, although in the middle of the room is a simulator and is the yoga Mat. I believe that in good shape a person acquires when he is happy, happy with his life and he’s in full harmony. Of course, it can’t be, this condition must be maintained. In my case, save favorite job, dear people around me, and the exchange of energy. You always give something good to others to get the same emotion in return. During each filming, photo shoots or meeting new people I usually say: “You are such a bright, energetic”. I think I also enriched with positive energy.
To be honest, I eat absolutely incorrectly. Of course, try to eat nutritious food, but on the set of eat a lot of any harmful. To the beautician can call every six months. Pro sports generally keep quiet. Although when run on “X-factor” all day on high heels, it could replace two of going to the gym.
Recall, the winner of the ninth season of the vocal show “X-factor” was a group ZBSband. In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” the band Members Bogdan Buluk and Vladislav Onishchenko told how the name came ZBSband appeared their stage images.
Recently, the fate of Vladislav Onishchenko was a pleasant change — he married a Russian actress, a star of the youth series “Univer” Anastasia Ivanova.
