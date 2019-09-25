I yelled at the bad cat, and it turned out that he saved my life
Sister went on vacation, left me to follow apartment and cat. Decided a couple of weeks to move there.
The first day got sick. Going to sleep — the cat shouts, calls to the kitchen. Used to cut food, changed the water, and stroked. No reaction, still sitting in the middle of the kitchen and screams so loudly that sleep is impossible.
Cleaned his tray, still ironed, cut of meat.
Temperatures hit, a splitting headache and vomiting starts.
To food the cat is not touched, stares, and howls, but it seems quiet. Only I went to the kitchen again or already hoarse cat. Could not resist.
Dispersed with a wet broom and closed the kitchen. The cat continued to shout all istochnoe, already at the door.
Searched phones veterinara, called. Decided to make coffee and go to the nearest, came to the plate, and there the gas on and not lit.
I’m an idiot.
But the cat done.