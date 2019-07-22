IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has died on 73-m to year of life (PHOTOS)

General Director of International Agency for nuclear energy (IAEA) Yukiya Amano has died on 73-m to year of life, according to the organization’s website. The cause of death is not called Amano.

The message is the excerpt from the letter about the resignation, which the head of the Agency was going to send to the IAEA Board of governors. “Over the past decade, the Agency has achieved concrete results in achieving the goal of atoms for peace and development. Thanks to the support of member States and dedication of the staff. I am very proud of our accomplishments and grateful to the members and employees of the Agency,” the letter reads.

Last week Reuters reported that Amano may resign in 2020 due to the disease. According to “Interfax”, the election of the new head of the IAEA may be held in April 2020. Amano planned to continue working until March next year, although his term was to expire in November 2021. According to Reuters, his successors can become the representative of Argentina to the organization of Rafael Grossi or the chief coordinator of the IAEA Cornel Feruta.

The IAEA is an independent intergovernmental organization within the UN system, designed to monitor the peaceful use of nuclear energy and compliance with the Treaty on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. Japanese diplomat Yukiya Amano has headed the IAEA since December 2009. During his work was, in particular, the deal was concluded on the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.