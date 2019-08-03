IBF has taken the title of champion from the strongest Middleweight in the world for refusing to fight with the Ukrainian
International Boxing Federation (IBF) took the title of world champion on the average weight of a Mexican Soulja Alvarez, reports Boxing Scene.
Note, Alvarez had to make a mandatory title defense against Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko, but team Canelo are unable to agree on the fight.
It is expected that the vacant title will be contested between boxers of the highest ranking in the IBF. At the moment the first places in the list are Derevyanchenko and ex-world champion, the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin.
Note that according to media reports, promotion company Golden Boy Promotions refused to pay the Ukrainians requested 7 million. offering a maximum of 5.5 million
