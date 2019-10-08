Ibrahimovic, a monument in Sweden (photo)
In the Swedish city of Malmo on Tuesday unveiled a monument to the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It is a 2.7-meter 500-pound bronze statue by local sculptor Peter Linde, writes sportbible.com.
Ibrahimovic was born in malmö and started his career with the club. The monument was installed on the square between the old and new stadiums of FC Malmo.
Ibrahimovic has managed to compare it with the statue of Liberty. “When you come to new York, you have the statue of Liberty. When you arrive in Sweden, you have a statue of Zlatan” – he joked.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – the strongest Swedish football player. He played for clubs such as Ajax, Juventus, inter, Barcelona, Milan, PSG, “Manchester United” and “Los Angeles galaxy”, which won about three dozen trophies. Scored over a career of more than 540 heads.