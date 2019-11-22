Ibrahimovic could once again be reunited with Mourinho
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jose Mourinho
After the appointment of Jose Mourinho the head coach “Tottenham” guide “spurs” received a request from the Portuguese specialist to consider the option of signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to The Telegraph.
Recall that Ibrahimovic and Mourinho have already worked together twice – first in “inter”, and then in the “Manchester United”. And the Swede still maintains a good relationship with Jose.
In favour of Tottenham is the fact that Zlatan will join his next team as a free agent on the last day of 2019 from Ibrahimovic expiring contract with the “Los Angeles galaxy”.
Most likely in London, the Swede will become a substitute for Harry Kane, who was the only nominal striker.
Previously, the main contender for Ibrahimovic was considered a “Milan” which has already been in contact with the agent of the player Mino Railay. There is information that the Rossoneri offer 38-year-old Swede and a half contract at 6 million euros.