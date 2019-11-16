Ibrahimovic did not flinch in the face of a young taekvondisty (video)
38-year-old striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which is January 1, 2020, will become a free agent, spending time in relaxation after the shock of the season in MLS, and looking for a new contract with European clubs.
The star Swede in Instagram shared with my subscribers a video where he standing on the Mat of one of the clubs, did not flinch at the threat to kick in the face in the execution of a young taekvondisty.
Recall that Ibrahimovic has played for the galaxy 53 matches, where he scored 52 goals and gave 17 assists.
At the moment the services of Zlatan interested AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina and Bologna. The Swede is willing to choose someone who will offer a six-month contract with a salary of 1 million euros per month, according to Football Italia.