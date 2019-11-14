Ibrahimovic finished playing for the “Los Angeles galaxy”, waiting for him in Europe (video)

“Los Angeles galaxy” on its official website announced that the club and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the mutual initiative completed cooperation.

Only 38-year-old Ibrahimovic has played for the galaxy 53 matches in which he scored 52 goals and gave 17 assists.

The new MLS season will begin in March.

The club published a video with all goals of the Swedish striker for the galaxy. Ibrahimovic can continue his career in Serie A. his services are interested in “Bologna” led by a friend of Ibri Sinusoi Mikhailovich.

His interest in the Swede was expressed by the President of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Star striker needs to make a decision until December 10.

