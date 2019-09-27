Ibrahimovic gave a new, bold challenge, a La “the Matrix” (updated) (video)
September 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
On the eve of his 38 th anniversary (3 October) the forward “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic “patented” a new challenge Matrix Challenge.
Swedish footballer posted a video where he’s lying back almost parallel to the ground, kept the ball face and Breasts, thus mimics the movement from the movie “the Matrix” where the character Neo dodges bullets. Ibrahimovic the message “conveyed greetings” the midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba, the champion of UFC Habib Nurmagomedova, the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic and his agent Mino Rayol the.
Update. One of the first, or rather first, who repeated the trick of Ibra became the wife of the ex-Dynamo player Mykola Morozyuk – Irina.