Ibrahimovic has launched a new flash mob, now with gum (video)
American former striker of the team “Los Angeles galaxy”, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a new challenge by posting this video on his Twitter.
In the video, 38-year-old Swedish striker begins a countdown from three, playing with the consonance of the English words two and “chew” (chewing), and then throws the gum and catches her mouth.
Think you can do like Zlatan? Prove it with the #chewchallenge. Success is a state of mind pic.twitter.com/VSnljLA8ha
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 7 Nov 2019
probably played their last match in the American League MLS. Superresolution in the match the playoffs in his “Los Angeles galaxy” lost in the Derby of FC “Los Angeles” — 3:5 (the Swede scored one of the goals and gave an assist) and stopped the fight for the trophy. But to leave quietly Zlatan, it seems, could not. After the final whistle he was walking past the stands with jubilant fans and focused their attention on their own manhood. The famous Swede picked up groin and defiantly turned to rival fans.
