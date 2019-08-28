Ibrahimovic has offered his services to the “Manchester United”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the League Cup of Europe
37-year-old Swedish striker of the club MLS “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready after 17 months again wear a t-shirt “Manchester United”, reports Sky Sports.
“Even now I could easily play in the Premier League. So if you need me MJ, please, I’m here”, – quotes the edition of the forward.
We will add that at the moment the red devils due to injury, Anthony Marcial and uncertainty with the future career of Alexis Sanchez may have some problems in attack.
Note that in the 22 matches of the championship of MLS Ibrahimovic has scored as many goals in the last three matches in a row he did doubles.
Only the American team striker has played 49 matches in which he scored 46 goals.
“Los Angeles galaxy” takes the fourth place in the Western conference with 42 points.
Recall that Zlatan was nominated for the viral challenge by opening the bottle with his foot.