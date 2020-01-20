Ibrahimovic has updated the record in the Series And wins
Ibrahimovic (left) celebrates the success of “Milan”
The Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set a new record in Serie A.
In the framework of the 20th round of Milan at “San Siro” has won strong-willed victory over the “Udinese” (3:2). For 38-year-old Swedish striker this victory was the 150th in the Series And 222 of the performed match.
Thus, Zlatan has updated the achievement the ex-midfielder the other Milan club inter’s Esteban Cambiasso, who reached the same number of victories in the Italian championship in 230 matches. We will remind that “Milan” officially unveiled Ibrahimovic 2 Jan. The striker took his 21st room after returning to the club.
Zlatan’s contract up to the end of the current season and includes the possibility of extending for another year. For six months at the “San Siro”, the striker will earn € 3 million.
After returning to Serie a, the Swede has played for AC Milan 3 match and scored one goal, but the Rossoneri in the last four meetings produced the same number of victories.