Ibrahimovic his next match will hold in the near future for “Hammarby”
April 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
38-year-old forward of Italian “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play for the Swedish “Hammarby” in the next friendly match. About this player said in his Twitter.
“You want to see how I’m going to do magic? Watch me in the match for Hammarby,” wrote the Swede in the Network.
Note, Zlatan is a shareholder of the club from the capital of Sweden, he owns a quarter of all of the shares of “Hammarby”. Champions of Sweden-2001 Ibrahimovic maintains shape, while Serie a is quarantined.