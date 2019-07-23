Ibrahimovic in the match of MLS broke the cheekbone to the opponent (photos)
July 23, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In the match of the 21st round of the championship of MLS passed the Los angelesca Derby in the sports arena Tennis Center Dignity Health team Zlatan Ibrahimovic “Los Angeles galaxy” took “just” “Los Angeles”.
Match the two leaders of the Western conference ended with a home win 3:2. A hat-trick scored Zlatan.
However, the Swede became a member of another episode.
In a duel with Mohamed El-Munir Ibrahimovic smashed an elbow to the face.
After the incident, Mohamed was replaced and sent to the hospital – he was diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone.
