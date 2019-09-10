Ibrahimovic in the Motherland monument (photo)
37-year-old forward of “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic to establish a monument in his homeland – in Malmo, Sweden, according to AS.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Thus, the football Federation of Sweden, which is the initiator of this project, wants to perpetuate the memory of former player of the national team of Sweden.
The statue will be unveiled on October 8 on the square between the old and new stadiums football club Malmo, where from the age of 12 he was brought up Zlatan, where he began his professional career.
“I am very pleased with the decision to install a statue in Malmo. It was my wish from the beginning. It was here it all began, here is my heart,” said Ibra.
In the asset Ibrahimovic 116 matches and scored 62 goals in the national team of Sweden.
Recall that David Beckham was stunned by the view of the monument itself.