Ibrahimovic played the championship match of the MLS in defective t-shirt (photo)
July 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
And it can double Ibrahimovic played?
With star striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic happened a funny moment in the next match of the regular championship of MLS.
In the match against “Toronto” Zlatan came out on the field in a t-shirt with an unconventional name for themselves on the back.
More precisely, with a funny typo – “Imagenomic” instead of “Europe”.
It is noteworthy that this oddity did not prevent Zlatan to seal his brace in the match and bring his team to victory 2:0.
Can California technical sponsor of the club – Adidas ordered this sewing kit for the Odessa “Privoz”?