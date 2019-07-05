Ibrahimovic played the championship match of the MLS in defective t-shirt (photo)

Ибрагимович отыграл матч чемпионата MLS в бракованной футболке (фото)

And it can double Ibrahimovic played?

With star striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic happened a funny moment in the next match of the regular championship of MLS.

In the match against “Toronto” Zlatan came out on the field in a t-shirt with an unconventional name for themselves on the back.

More precisely, with a funny typo – “Imagenomic” instead of “Europe”.

It is noteworthy that this oddity did not prevent Zlatan to seal his brace in the match and bring his team to victory 2:0.

Can California technical sponsor of the club – Adidas ordered this sewing kit for the Odessa “Privoz”?

