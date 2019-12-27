Ibrahimovic returned to Serie a
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reached an agreement with AC Milan, reports the club’s official website.
The player joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer.
The last club to 38-year-old striker was “Los Angeles galaxy”, which he left when his contract expired.
Recall that Zlatan played for Milan in the seasons 2010/11 and 2011/12 and has made a significant contribution in 2011 to the Milanese conquest of the 18th Scudetto in its history, as well as the Italian super Cup.
In total, Ibrahimovic played for the Rossoneri 85 games in which he scored 56 goals.
The contract of the Swede will be valid until the end of this season, with the possibility to extend it for next season.
Milan left for the Christmas holidays, occupying the 11th place in the standings.