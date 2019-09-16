Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick and set a club record (video)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Striker “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick in the 30th round of the League MLS.
Galaxy won, “sporting KC” with the score 7:2.
In this League, Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals – the best record in club history in one season. The previous record belonged to Carlos Ruiz, who in 2002, the year scored 24 goals.
The best scorer of the League is MLS forward, “just”, “Los Angeles” Carlos Vela, who has scored 28 goals.
The Mexican club continues to lead the standings (64 points), while club Zlatan is located on the 5th line (45).