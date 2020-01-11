Ibrahimovic scored his first goal for AC Milan after returning to Serie A (video)
January 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In the framework of the 19th round of Serie A in the capital of Sardinia – Cagliari local the club took Milan and lost 0:2.
Both goals were scored after the break opened the scoring Portuguese player Rafael Leao. For this striker needed just 34 seconds after the game resumed.
20 minutes later doubled the advantage for the Nerazzurri Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
For a Swede this goal was the debut for the Rossoneri after his return.