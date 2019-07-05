Ibrahimovic was nominated for the viral challenge by opening bottles of leg (video)

Ибрагимович стал номинантом вирусного челленджа по открыванию бутылки ногой (видео)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fulfills part in the competition in combat
Forward “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not get past the part in the acclaimed in the social media Bottle Cap Challenge by opening the bottle with his foot.

The champion of Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, they could do no worse than the athletes who are professionally engaged in mixed martial arts.

Zlatan also called pass this difficult challenge midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba. What will the world champion in 2018?

