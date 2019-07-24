ICE agents broke the window of the car and force out the illegals. The car was his baby. VIDEO
The immigration and customs service (ICE) on July 22, broke the window of the car, and then pushed his owner to the ground in front of his family.
These actions were recorded on video, writes USA Today.
More than a 30-minute video from Facebook Live shot during the arrest of 32-year-old Florencio Millan-Vasquez in Kansas city (mo), shows how the ICE agents and local police are trying to persuade the man to exit the vehicle. Millan-Vasquez and his girlfriend Cheyenne Hoyt repeatedly asked to present a warrant, but the officers claim that they have the right to make the arrest without a warrant.
“If you don’t come out, I’ll kick out a window,” says one of the officers.
“This is my personal property and you can’t do that” — is responsible Millan-Vasquez.
After several minutes of trying to convince the man to get out of the car, officer tells him to close the face and eyes. Then he breaks a window, opens the door and pulls the man out.
Hear 11-year-old son of the couple crying after the officer broke the window and started to drag his father from the car.
“After attempts to negotiate with Millan-Vasquez for about 25 minutes the ICE officers had no choice but to make the arrest, the force pulling him out of the car”, — said the representative of ICE Sean Neubauer.
According to him, Millan-Vasquez committed the offence in the United States, and illegally entered the country five days after a Federal immigration judge expelled him from the United States in 2011.
Immigration attorney Jessica Piedra said that agents should to be a warrant for the arrest of a man inside the home but outside the home are lower requirements.
“It’s a bit shaky since he was in his car,” said Piedra.
A video of the arrest has been viewed more than 130,000 times, people have started fundraising to pay the costs of Millan-Vasquez to a lawyer.
This arrest happened on the same day, when neighbors and activists have not allowed the ICE agents to arrest a man and his 12-year-old son, holding hands and not allowing him officers.
As previously wrote ForumDaily, according to a new report, the result of the raids, ICE agents, whose main aim was 2 000 illegal immigrants in the country have arrested a total of 35 people.