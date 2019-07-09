Ice cream, chocolate and soda: the older American said the secrets of longevity
A native of North Carolina, Alelia Murphy claims that he lived to a ripe old age by faith in God and active lifestyle.
On Saturday, July 6, Murphy celebrated his 114th birthday in a circle of relatives and friends. According to “Tape.ru”, the festival, the woman appeared dressed in yellow dress and with tiara on her head. Her nurse Natalia Mhlambiso told reporters that the birthday girl all his life adhered to a proper diet and exercise.
“You young active and eat a healthy diet, and continue in the same spirit — that’s the secret,” — said Mhlambiso who visits Murphy twice a week.
“Believe in God and be a decent person”, — said Murphy, explaining the key to its longevity. Relatives noticed that she never drank alcohol, but loves ice cream, chocolate, and soda. Now American lives with a carer and one of her granddaughters.
Alelia Murphy was the elderly resident of the United States in January 2019 after the death of 114-year-old lassie brown of Ohio. The oldest man in the world, 116-year-old Kane Tanaka, a Japanese living in Fukuoka.