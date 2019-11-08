‘Ice eggs’ dotted the sea shore in Finland and river in Alaska (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

In the West of Finland, the locals were very surprised to discover that coast of the island of Hailuoto in the Gulf of Bothnia, opposite the city of Oulu with plenty of ice oval shape of different sizes, which are called “ice balls” or “ice balls”.

They found an Amateur photographer from Oulu Risto Mattila. According to him, he had never seen anything like it, although living on the coast for 25 years, reports Yle.

According to the scientist Jouni Vainio (glaciology – the science of natural ice in all its varieties on the earth’s surface) that occurred on the coast of the ice balls is a rare phenomenon, but there is nothing mystical in it. For the occurrence of such ice forms require certain weather conditions.

The water temperature should be close to the freezing point. Shallow, close to shore, the movement of the waves contributes to the formation of ice balls. The water should be small pieces of ice or stones, around which will numerate the ice. The wind must be strong.

Recently a similar phenomenon was observed in the North-West of the U.S. state of Alaska. “Frozen orbs” captured on the river Wulik the city of Kivalina:

Russia has also repeatedly seen the phenomenon, e.g., in Yamal or in the Gulf of Finland in Saint-Petersburg. In the US such quite often happens on lake Michigan, where the locals joke that this is “eggs aliens”.

Saint Petersburg:

Lake Michigan:

And in January 2014 on the lake near the Finnish hämeenlinna local resident Weight Kaloinen stumbled upon an even more amazing phenomenon – “ice noodles”. He scooped up her hands, and even concocted snow, Stormnews reports citing Yle.

Himself the discoverer considers that the snow that fell on the lake surface, under the force of water and wind, has received an unusual shape. That day the temperature was close to zero, got about 2 cm of snow and then the rain came.

Interviewed by news service of Yle meteorologist and hydrologist said that for the first time faced with such a phenomenon, but suggested that the author of photos right in their guesses.